90 Day Fiance critics on Paola’s latest thirst trap video

Paola and Russ Mayfield were one of the original cast couples on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance. Critics of the show were skeptical of their relationship and the reasons behind their marriage.

But since leaving the show, Paola hasn’t looked back, thanks to her sizeable amount of followers on social media. She has made a career out of her good looks and willingness to take a chance on whatever venture is proposed to her.

90 Day Fiance critics do not love her sexy photos

The 90 Day Fiance bombshell has posted numerous sexy photos, which have followers disapproving at times, claiming the racy images are unwarranted.

The pro wrestler, TV personality, PT and nutrition coach, and CEO recently posted a thirst trap video that showed off her bikini body. Sadly, many of her followers were less than impressed.

Paola showed off her tanned body

The mother of Axel posed in a pink and purple micro bikini while she danced to Sweet Dreams. She captioned her post by writing, “It feels so good to be back on #focus — off to the pool. 😎”

TLC fans could only assume Paola’s conservative husband Russ was not pleased. While some fans thought she was on fire while others couldn’t stand her newest attention video.

TLC fans shared their opinions

One fan wrote, “The hair Ruins it all.”

Multiple followers asked for advice on how to lose weight after having a baby since the 90 Day Fiance looked snatched. One follower replied, “it’s called surgery.”

90 Day Fiance fans will recall that Paola has admitted to having breast implants back in Columbia and lip surgery. But the new mother has yet to say anything about post-partum surgery.

Some Instagram followers noted that while her outside is beautiful, her insides are not as nice, writing, “for real!!! And so does the poor attitude.”

Paola has been accused of wanting a green card

Some haters even believe that Paola was just a green card hunter. The fitness freak has continued to receive extensive criticism over claims she is faking her relationship with Russ. But for the most part, it feels like the couple has genuine feelings for one another. TLC fans have embraced their story but have yet to accept her racy content.

Paola is often mom-shamed as many trolls feel that she is not setting a good example for her son, Axel. But, the 90 Day Fiance star has never let negative comments get to her, and it doesn’t like she will be starting now.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.