90 Day Fiance couple Emily and Kobe are expecting baby number 3

Congratulations to Kobe Blaise and his wife, Emily Bieberly, who shared exciting news about their growing family.

The 90 Day Fiance couple is expecting baby number three, and their adorable kids were included in the sweet announcement.

Kobe and Emily have come a long way since we first met them in Season 9 before they tied the knot.

The couple were already parents to their son Koban when they appeared on the show, as Kobe arrived in the U.S. to meet his son for the first time.

Their living situation wasn’t ideal since Emily was still at home with her parents, and then Kobe left his home country of Cameroon to join her in America.

Emily’s parents had one rule for the couple — no more kids but by the end of the season, the pair tied the knot and announced that they were expecting their second child.

However, the duo wasn’t done growing their family quite yet because they just shared more pregnancy news.

90 Day Fiance couple Kobe and Emily are expecting their third child

Things started rough for the 90 Day Fiance couple, but they’ve found their stride and are still happily married today.

They recently posted a few images on Instagram in the form of a baby announcement, which showed Emily sporting her growing baby bump.

Proud dad Kobe stood beside his wife while their cute kids Koban and Scarlett stole the show as they sat in front of their parents holding photos of Emily’s sonogram.

The 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared the happy news, writing, “Congrats to Emily and Kobe who are welcoming a new baby next year!😊💕.”

It continued, “This is what the expecting mama has to say: ‘Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family! Koban and Scarlett are both so excited.'”

The couple noted in the post that their two kids have been singing, kissing, and hugging Emily’s belly daily in anticipation of their new sibling.

However, whether they are adding another boy or girl to their brood, Emily and Kobe are just as much in the dark as we are.

“We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise,” said the duo. “We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!”

Emily and Kobe’s kids are growing up fast.

The last time we saw Scarlett on TV, she was a baby, but the cute toddler is growing up fast.

Kobe’s lookalike daughter recently turned two years old, and her mom posted a sweet tribute to her baby girl on her birthday.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my very own princess! It’s been so much fun watching you grow and sharing you with the world sis. We love you to the moon,” wrote Emily.

As for Scarlett’s big brother Koben, he turned five in July.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.