90 Day Fiance: Colt Johnson’s girlfriend Vanessa Guerra tougher than his exes Jess and Larissa?

90 Day Fiance star Vanessa Guerra proudly looked back at her big achievement a couple of years ago. The girlfriend of Colt Johnson seemed nostalgic as she shared her special accomplishment proving she’s not like any of his exes.

90 Day Fiance: Vanessa Guerra proudly shares big achievement

Earlier this week, Vanessa Guerra took to Instagram and proudly shared an accomplishment she had a couple of years ago. The girlfriend of 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson showed off her tough side with her impressive feat.

Vanessa revealed that she successfully completed the Citizens’ Police Academy program by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The TLC star finished the course in March 2019.

Colt’s girlfriend shared a photo of her certificate proudly claiming it to be the “best course” she took. The Citizens’ Police Academy program offers a better understanding of law enforcement and police officers’ work in the community.

Graduates of the course can become a volunteer to work on community projects with the police department. It’ll be interesting to see Vanessa put her training to good use

Colt’s girlfriend is definitely far from his previous ones, Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jess Caroline. It remains to be seen if her tough personality is going to be an advantage in their relationship.

Colt Johnson’s daring date with Vanessa

Meanwhile, Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra just went on a daring date together. The 90 Day Fiance star took his girlfriend to the same place where proposed to Larissa. While it may seem like a wrong move, Colt has a good reason why he picked the place.

During an episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Colt brought Vanessa to the top floor of the building where they tried bungee jumping. The couple appeared to have a blast despite the heart-pounding experience.

Colt then hired a private chef to make a special dinner for him and Vanessa. The 90 Day Fiance star pulled out all the stops to make her feel special and he seemed successful in doing that. However, Vanessa still has doubts about Colt. He said he’s willing to try harder to get her trust.

90 Day Fiance: Colt and Vanessa going strong?

Many are now wondering where Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra stand in their relationship now. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been rather secretive about their romance until it was featured on the show.

Looking at their social media updates, it seem the two are still together. There were even rumors that they are already engaged and that the proposal will be featured on the show. Fans will have to wait and see if their relationship will progress into something more serious.

90 Day: The Single Life streams on Discovery+.