90 Day Fiance: Cameo fan offers donor eggs to Angela Deem in five star review

Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem has seemingly been thrilling her fans with personalized videos through Cameo.

The outspoken and often controversial personality is easily one of the franchise’s most polarizing cast members. But Angela’s fans have a massive amount of love for her. So much so that a fan offered to retrieve some of her eggs to donate to Angela so she and Michael Ilesanmi, could try to have a child.

Fan offers to donate eggs for Angela’s great Cameo video

After receiving a video from the TLC star, a fan left a five star review along with an offer to donate their eggs to the 55-year-old.

Fans will recall throughout her time with the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Angela and her fiance, now husband, Michael Ilesanmi built their relationship up despite negativity from both of their families and their 23 year age gap. One of the other major hurdles the pair faced was Michael’s desire to have children.

Given Angela’s age, and the fact that she had both children of her own and grandchildren, she wasn’t too keen on expanding her family. However, she recognized how important having children was to Michael both personally and culturally.

Unfortunately, when Angela visited a fertility specialist, she learned that she was nearing the last of her viable eggs, with just one remaining. After the devastating blow, Angela turned to her daughter, Skyla, to ask if she would give up one of her own eggs so she and Michael could have a baby.

Skyla refused and the conversation was tabled.

In their review for Angela’s Cameo video, the fan wrote, “Angela was AMAZING!!!! She kept it real and true to herself which is why we love her! & Angela we do have some eggs if you really want them!!”

Of course, it remains unclear if the offer is serious or just an added layer to express their gratitude, but regardless, it’s clear that Angela has plenty of support from her fan base.

Angela’s weight loss and breast reduction surgery cause a stir

Angela and Michael have clearly been through their fair share of drama, and the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is no exception.

Recently, Angela underwent weight loss surgery via a gastric sleeve, and along with this surgery came the discussion of the impact her large breasts would have on her weight loss results.

After meeting with the surgeon, Angela agreed to undergo a breast reduction that would see one pound of tissue removed from each breast.

It turned out that, while under the knife, Angela’s surgeon opted to remove double that amount. Not only did the discovery upset Angela, but it also upset her fans.

Many felt that the doctor’s disregard for her wishes was a direct “violation of her trust and body.”

“Can we talk about how he went against Angela’s wishes of just removing one pound from each breast?” a Reddit user wrote. “I understand he has a medical opinion but they are her boobs and she should have a say in their size, whether he agrees with the opinion or not. ‘They [were] too big’ no, my guy, you didn’t discuss that with her before!”

Despite the drama, all seems to be well and during a recent chat with Dr. Drew Pinsky, Angela revealed that she’s lost over 100 pounds now and expressed that this change was necessary.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.