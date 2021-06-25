Brittany reacted to some of the negative comments she received on her latest adult Instagram post. Pic credit: TLC

Brittany got some negative reactions to her recent video on Instagram that featured some racy content, and she responded to two of those critics.

The adult-themed video garnered a lot of attention and not all of it was good, so Brittany felt the need to stand up for herself against a few negative comments.

She also responded to her apparent new boyfriend, who dropped a comment as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany clapped back at her critics and lovingly responded to her possible boyfriend

Two different haters spoke up on Brittany’s latest Instagram post with their negative thoughts on Brittany’s character, and Brittany snapped at them.

One critic said, “Find some class…..i used to like you.” The comment got 64 likes.

Brittany clapped back to the person, “why yall follow me then?” That comment received 65 likes.

The other negative comment made said, “She’s an attention seeker that’s for sure. Wrong kind of attention!!! Not classy whatsoever.”

It seems like Brittany might have known this person, because she responded, “I never liked you. so ….”

Not all the comments Brittany chose to reply to were negative. She received a cute comment of a kiss face emoji and two blue heart emojis from her suspected new boyfriend, @billionairemoonie. Brittany replied with similar flirtatious emojis back.

Brittany snapped at her haters and appreciated her number one supporter. Pic credit: @thebossbrittay/Instagram

Brittany garnered negative attention because of her antics on The Single Life and at the Tell All

Brittany treated Terence, who came off to viewers as a good man with good intentions, very badly on The Single Life by being hot and cold with him until she ultimately decided to immaturely ghost him. She never apologized for it.

She was also a no-show to the Tell All which angered producers and her fellow cast members alike who were annoyed by her diva behavior. Her excuse about her hair not being done properly also infuriated the cast and viewers.

It is not clear whether Brittany will be returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise after the antics she displayed at the Tell All and during The Single Life.

Brittany recently moved from Houston to Atlanta to start a new chapter of her life where she intends to refocus. Whether her focus will now be away from the 90 Day Fiance franchise remains to be seen.

Season 1 of The Single life is available to stream on Discovery+