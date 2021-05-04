90 Day Fiance: Brandon is worried that Julia might not get her green card as interview date approaches

90 Day Fiance couple Brandon and Julia address the green card interview on recent episode of Happily Ever After. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs’ romance continues on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 as the couple vacation in Las Vegas. In the recent episode, Brandon’s mom called the couple on Facetime to reveal that Julia has her green card interview coming up.

However, the pending immigration interview has left Brandon feeling nervous about his future with Julia.

Julia and Brandon are fresh off 90 Day Fiance Season 8 which documented the couple struggling to cope living on a farm with Brandon’s parents: Ron and Betty Gibbs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Julia and Brandon were introduced over his friend’s FaceTime call as the American noticed her dancing in the background. Brandon went to Russia to meet Julia and they flew around the world together as he racked up his credit card debt before proposing in Iceland.

Julia flew over from Russia to live with Brandon and the couple clashed over their cultural differences. Julia, a former GoGo dancer, is a city girl that detests the farm life while Brandon struggled to challenge his parents in support of Julia.

In the 90 Day Fiance tell-all event, Julia lost some sympathy she garnered dealing with Brandon’s overbearing parents who insisted that she worked for free on their farm on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Brandon is worried about Julia’s green card interview

The marriage green card interview is the final step in the 90 day K-1 visa process.

The American reality TV star told 90 Day Fiance producers why he is worried about the interview.

“I personally sorted through a lot of documents, pulled up a lot of things, done a lot of work. The 28-year-old expressed his frustration with the process, adding:

“They can just hear something they don’t like and what, they can just say no, and then she has to go home?” Brandon concluded that he is “just scared,” while his arm was wrapped around his wife.

Brandon is right to be worried as the interviewing officer will question the history of their relationship and plans. The immigration officer can refuse to grant a green card if he is not convinced that the marriage is legitimate.

While 90 Day Fiance is not above alleged fraudulent relationships, Brandon and Julia’s relationship appears to be genuine.

As for the couple’s future plans, they do not appear to be on the same page. Julia wants to move to Las Vegas while Brandon wants to be closer to his work in Richmond, Virginia.

Fans will have to tune in for the rest of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? to find out what’s in store for the couple.

Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.