90 Day Fiance: Brandon and Julia are disappointed when green card appointment doesn’t go as planned

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are worried about what will happen if Julia doesn’t get her green card. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are taking the steps to cement their life in America by securing Julia’s green card.

Julia and Brandon were surprised during their Las Vegas trip when they learned they were scheduled for an interview for Julia’s green card just days after they’d return from their trip.

Julia and Brandon had thought they considered all options for how the appointment would go, but the unexpected happened when they showed up for the interview.

Did Julia get a green card?

Brandon revealed the first half of their mixed news.

“Ok, so she did not get approved for the green card,” he explained on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

However, that does not mean that she won’t be getting a green card. Brandon and Julia’s appointment came just after the department reopened following the coronavirus pandemic, and new rules were created that the workers there weren’t even aware of.

Brandon explained what this mean for them.

“There’s apparently, like, a brand new requisite for the affidavit of support, a brand new document that might be needed,” he continued. “And even the officer doesn’t know what it is yet, what exactly the details are. She said what’s going to happen is, either in two weeks we’ll get a letter and it’ll say, ‘You’re approved,’ or they’ll just request for more information. And then I guess we’ll have to submit that evidence and information.”

Julia called her mother to break the news as they drove back home from the appointment.

So, as of this point during filming, Brandon and Julia were left in limbo about Julia’s citizenship status.

While it was better news than a flat-out “no,” the couple was still nervous about what the new document might mean for them.

What Julia’s green card status could mean for the couple

Julia and Brandon had been in a state of anxiety since they found out about the green card interview.

Brandon’s mom, Betty Gibbs, was the one who told them they got the green card interview appointment notice in the mail.

Julia mapped out what it mean for their relationship.

“If interview go well, this is exactly what I need and I have life what I pictured before about America,” Julia explained during a confessional interview.

“But if interview go bad, happy life with Brandon in America is over,” she expressed.

Later on, the couple talked about how their relationship could continue if Julia didn’t get a green card. Julia pitched that Brandon move to Russia with her.

However, when Brandon explained that it would be harder for him to go over there, Julia was disappointed that he wouldn’t put in the extra effort to be with her.

Hopefully, the couple’s follow-up that comes after they file the new document goes well.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.