90 Day Fiance: Julia wants to move to Vegas, but Brandon is not onboard — Where do they live now?


90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After star Julia Trubkina is ready to move to Las Vegas
Julia wants to move to Vegas but Brandon is not onboard. Pic credit: TLC

Julia and Brandon are on different pages regarding their living arrangements on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

We first met the young couple on 90 Day Fiance last season – after Julia left her home country of Russia to live in the U.S on Brandon’s parents’ farm.

However, adapting to farm life was not easy for Julia who was used to the hustle and bustle of Krasnodar City in Russia.

However, the brunette beauty also had to contend with sharing a home with Brandon’s parents who had their own set of rules for the engaged couple.

Despite the challenges, Brandon and Julia tied the knot in a small ceremony during the 90 Day Fiance finale, but they did not have enough money to move away from the farm.

Julia and Brandon head to Las Vegas

During the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Julia and Brandon took a trip to Las Vegas.

It was a well-deserved one for the couple who’ve been working hard on the farm since the moment we met them.

Furthermore, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Julia and Brandon had to opt for a private wedding ceremony and they did not have the luxury of a honeymoon.

So as you can imagine, Julia was beyond excited to get away for a fun trip to Sin City.

As a matter of fact, the Russian beauty enjoyed it so much that she wanted to move there for good.

Julia wants to live in Sin City but Brandon does not

As they enjoyed drinks in Sin City Julia broached the idea of them living there permanently, but Brandon laughed at the idea.

“Julia this isn’t real life, [we] can’t live here. What are you even talking about?” He responded.

“Look this is great, but it’s not, not real life,” Brandon later added.

Okay you thinking real life, stay farm and clean s**t?” retorted Julia.

Brandon tried to plead his case but it fell on deaf ears.

“If I moved here, I gotta get a new license for work and I don’t know. It just… doesn’t seem realistic,” noted the Virginia native.

Julia then reasoned that they would have more opportunities in a large city like Vegas.

“Maybe but that’s not right now,” affirmed Brandon. “I’m sorry that’s not gonna happen right now.”

Where do Julia and Brandon live now?

We did some snooping on social media to see if Brandon and Julia have made any changes in their living arrangements.

Based on the photos we’ve seen, it appears the couple is still living on the farm.

However, if anything has changed, the couple will most likely keep it a secret until it airs on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

So we’ll just have to stay tuned to the TLC show to see how things progress with Brandon and Julia.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

