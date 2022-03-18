90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ximena sports ‘Canada’ sweatshirt — Canadian viewers not happy about it 

Ximena wears Canada shirt and some fans are enraged. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales posted an Instagram photo wearing a Canada sweatshirt that left fans enraged.

The 24-year-old mother of two appeared on the latest season of TLC’s hit show with Mike Berk. She appeared disgusted with Mike in many scenes and complained about his poor hygiene and manners. But it seems that some 90 Day Fiance fans are team Mike.

One of Ximena’s latest posts was full of Canadian fans telling her to remove the shirt.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena wears ‘Canada’ sweatshirt, fans show disgust

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales shared a new photo to her Instagram feed. A chipper Ximena wore no makeup and a maroon Canada sweatshirt with a maple leaf.

Ximena smiled as she drank a glass of Old Port. Her hair was down and revealed blue-dyed bangs on each side.

But Ximena received a frosty reception from 90 Day Fiance fans.

Pic credit: @ximena_90day/Instagram

One particularly offended commenter wrote, “I am so offended that Ximena is wearing a Canadian sweater she doesn’t deserve to have it on, As a proud Canadian take it off angry.”

Another commenter wrote, “Dont disgrace our country this way.”

An unfriendly comment said, “Us Canadian women are not like you. Please do not insult us.”

Canadians are known to be hospitable and friendly, but one commenter wrote, “Get out of my country.”

Not all of the comments were nasty, however. One Canadian commenter said, “I am a Canadian. Thanks for wearing my country’s shirt. Come up and visit. I would welcome you unlike the haters in the comment section.”

Another commenter defended Ximena and wrote, “So many people hating.” But another commenter replied, “not really hating. Just kind of disgusted.”

Ximena released abuse allegations against Mike Berk

Last week, Ximena made shocking abuse allegations against Mike Berk. Some believed this could explain why she appeared so uncomfortable around him on camera. She said that she met Mike on a webcam and he promised to pay her if she stopped working.

The post, written in Spanish, said in part, “The father of my son is not a bad man and it’s not like Mike is all good. He’s not a good man, he’s an a**hole he tried to hit me 2 times.”

Ximena continued, “You don’t know what I had to put up with with this man and how [he] hit me and scratched me over a phone. It pisses me off that people say what isn’t true and say things defending him as if he were a good man.”

As for Ximena, she has found new love with a Canadian man. Will Ximena and her new man appear in a new season of 90 Day Fiance?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.