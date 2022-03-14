90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are frustrated with Mike, urge him to leave Ximena

Mike Berk stays with Ximena despite how she’s treated him, and 90 Day Fiance fans are urging him to leave her. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has continued to stay with Ximena Morales this season, but 90 Day Fiance fans are urging him to leave her.

Mike and Ximena seemed like a peculiar match from the start and once they met in person, they proved just how mismatched they really were.

Ximena has complained about Mike’s hygiene and farting problem, admitted that she isn’t in love with him, didn’t like that he stares at her so much, and was less-than-thrilled about their first night together.

Despite being turned off by Mike, Ximena has continually taken his money as he’s admittedly spent over $15,000 on her.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers urge Mike to leave Ximena

Although all signs indicated Mike should leave Ximena, he has decided to stick by her side. Now, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have sounded off and showed their frustration with Mike for staying with Ximena.

Taking to Twitter after this week’s episode of Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off and urged Mike to leave Ximena.

“MIKE! Listen to your friends. You are a financial transaction, nothing more. All the red flags are there. You’re ignoring them. 🚩,” urged one 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Pic credit: @csnewman91/@EspritdeCorp258/@Nesha_Pee/@purpleperson71/Twitter

Another penned, “Ximena, all along, has been signaling to Mike that she has no emotional interest in him but Mike has failed to heed the warning signs.”

Yet another 90 Day Fiance fan mocked a comment Ximena made during Sunday’s episode. After Mike and Ximena had sex (sneaking away in her kids’ bed), Mike told her that she was a tiger in bed. When he asked her what type of animal he was during sex, Ximena told him he was like an owl because he stared at her so much.

“🦉 who wants to be an 🦉 during sex. Mike leave now!” the fan tweeted, mocking the scene.

Another wrote, “Omg Mike is so f***ing stupid I’m having a hard time feeling bad for him anymore. Dude she’s using your a**. Please listen to your friends and wake up.”

Mike still wants to make it worth with Ximena despite their rocky relationship

Despite their differences, Ximena’s disinterest in him, and her recent allegations that he “hit and scratched” her, Mike is still holding on to hope.

In an interview earlier this month, Mike said he would like for Ximena to come to the US and try IVF, despite having her tubes burned. After forming a connection with her family, Mike feels it’s still worth fighting for their relationship.

“I really want to make it work for the kids,” Mike said. “So, I’m just praying for the rockiness to be over.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.