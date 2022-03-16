90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers react to news of Ben Rathbun’s drunk driving arrest

Ben Rathbun’s recent arrest shocked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who reacted on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun shocked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans yesterday when news of an arrest in relation to his driving while intoxicated case from 2020 made its way around the internet.

Pictures of Ben’s mugshot and details of his original and subsequent offenses went public and now 90 Day viewers are reacting to his criminal record on social media.

His arrest yesterday was in connection to a bench warrant he had for violating his 18 months probation sentence that resulted from his original arrest for driving under the influence.

Ben Rathbun is facing scrutiny from 90 Day Fiance viewers for his recent arrest

A Reddit thread was started by a Before the 90 Days viewer who shared the image of Ben’s mugshot.

The topic of the post read “Ben busted for drunk driving.” The post received over 4500 upvotes and over 1000 comments.

A variation of Ben’s infamous monologue and vibrant story to Mahogany before they had met in person about a wayward train and the two of them stopping to dance was presented by a 90 Day fan in the thread.

Their popular comment began, “Do you know why I pulled you over? Ben: It was a runaway car, every passenger’s nightmare. Brakes failed and a sharp turn just a mile ahead. And a woman screamed out–that set off the panic. People opening windows, shoving and crying, except one couple. Sitting across from each other, the gentleman in a black suit winked at the woman in red heels.”

They continued with Ben’s story from the show, “He slowly smiled and stood, reaching his hand out to her, and whispered in her ear, ‘Vamos a BaLeR [bailar].’ The passengers sat back down as the train hurled towards the steep turn. People were laughing now and clapping in time as the talented couple whirled up and down the aisle. The old car came off the wheels around that corner, but settled back on the tracks, to the cheers of all that continued on its way.”

They finished their comment by rewriting Ben’s story to say, “Baby, my beautiful officer, the train is already going too fast to stop. Let’s just dance.”

Another top comment spoke to Ben’s religious beliefs and tendency to bring God into his text conversations with Mohahgany.

They used a variation of his most-recent message to Mahogany on the show and said, “God had hardened the officers heart towards him.”

Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together?

With some time left in this Before the 90 Days season, viewers still have a lot to anticipate as far as the outcome of Ben and Mohagany’s relationship.

Off-camera and present day, Ben and Mahogany were spotted together recently in Peru, leading many fans to wonder about their relationship beyond the show.

More will be revealed by the Tell All that Before the 90 Days viewers can look forward to.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.