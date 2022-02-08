Ben Rathbun creeped out 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who think he’s scaring Mahogany away

Ben Rathbun’s runaway train story to Mahogany Roca rubbed some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun is receiving criticism from 90 Day Fiance: Before the Days viewers for his fictional story about the runaway train that he sent to Mahogany. Many onlookers felt creeped out by the complicated story amid Ben getting ghosted and believed his fiction could have contributed to that.

Ben shared the story that tied him and Mahogany together with a detailed description of them with the Before the 90 Days audience who apparently could have done without hearing it.

A popular meme was made by a 90 Day fan page on Instagram that received pointed and comical opinions in the comments.

Ben Rathbun’s story to Mahogany Roca creeped out 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans

The meme that spoke on Ben’s runaway train story to Mahogany took aim at its creepiness and made correlations between Ben getting ghosted and the story message he sent.

The meme had an introduction that read, “How to scare someone away even more.”

Below that was a picture of Ben talking that had the subtitles, “So, this morning, I wrote her a little story.”

The caption of the meme remarked, “This is why she’s ghosting u lol bc ur like this.”

More Before the 90 Days critics who felt the same way offered their take on Ben’s story to Mahogany.

One person remarked, “His story made me head hurt. And his arm had to be tired from reaching soooooo far.”

Another critic jabbed, “This part was major cringe.”

While someone else wrote, “Imagine checking your phone and receiving that story in text form…”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Ben Rathbun’s fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate Mike Berk shaded him

Mike Berk, who is also in this season of Before the 90 Days, made a dig at Ben in the comments of a 90 Day fan page’s meme calling Ben out for his rant about not being a serial killer.

Mike specifically took offense at Ben’s attraction to much younger women who are around his daughters’ ages and told him to “stay in your own lane.”

Ben has not responded to Mike’s comments, but Before the 90 Days, fans should stay tuned for more drama that could develop between the two of them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.