90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tom Brooks was messaging with other women while with Mariah

Tom Brooks might be in trouble after DMs have come to light of him asking another woman out while he was with Mariah. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tom Brooks may be caught in a bit of trouble after evidence has surfaced of him talking to another woman while he was supposedly dating his girlfriend Mariah.

Tom most recently dished about his relationship on 90 Day Diaries. He also confirmed in March of 2021 that he had been dating Mariah for a year during an interview he gave on The Domenick Nati Show.

These Instagram DMs that came out are from February and March of 2020.

The ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva seems to be caught in a bad spot by his own timeline but it is also possible that he got his own relationship genesis wrong.

Tom Brooks was put on blast for his communications with another women while he claimed to be dating Mariah

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @that_mommy_says_bad_words, was sent evidence of Instagram DM screenshots from the woman who Tom was asking out last year.

They put them together in a post for followers to draw their own conclusions.

In the private messages, Tom asked the woman out several times during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, although they never did end up spending time together.

The woman, who is also from the UK, bantered back and forth with Tom and shared their mutual disdain for the lockdown. A few pictures were sent by the anonymous woman, which Tom gave fire emojis in response.

If Tom was indeed in a relationship with Mariah a year from March of 2021 then it means he at least was still fooling around with the other woman at the beginning of their romance.

Tom Brooks still appears within the 90 Day Fiance Franchise

Tom most recently appeared on 90 Day Diaries and Self-Quarantined and has not mentioned any qualms with continuing to appear in 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

Tom was popular while he was on Before the 90 Days when he was still with Darcey Silva, but he also drew a lot of criticism for the way he treated her after she came home from England.

Tom and Mariah have been known to post a lot of lovey-dovey content on their social media which keeps fans interested and Tom also launched a luxury travel Instagram page which he intends on focusing more on.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.