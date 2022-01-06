90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caleb thinks Alina’s BFF Elijah ‘has it out’ for him

Caleb Greenwood and his Russian girlfriend Alina’s best friend Elijah clash on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

The TLC star Caleb has extra time on his hands as he is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19 after partying with 90 Day Fiance stars.

And he took the opportunity to throw shade at his girlfriend’s best friend, Elijah.

Caleb Greenwood and his Russian girlfriend Alina Kasha were off to a rocky start on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

On a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Elijah grilled Caleb when they first met over whether he kissed Alina on their first night together.

They both admitted to the TLC producers that they had a negative impression of each other from their initial meeting. And Alina was caught in the middle of their brewing feud.

Later in the episode, Elijah also questioned Caleb over dinner about his previous relationships and noted his apparent lack of chivalry.

Caleb and Alina met online 14 years ago as teenagers and developed a friendship before falling out of touch.

They eventually reconnected on a dating app leading Caleb to travel to Russia to pursue a romantic relationship with the Russian beauty.

Caleb thinks Elijah is out to get him

TLC cameras caught Elijah and Caleb’s awkward first meeting after the Arizona native said he thought Elijah looked different from what he expected, similar to what he said about Alina being smaller than he imagined.

“You look different than I imagined,” Caleb quipped, to which Elijah responded, “in a bad way or good way?”

Caleb then claimed he meant well, calling Alina’s bestie “stunning,” followed by an awkward silence.

The TLC star took to Instagram using Into The Thick of It song by The Backyardigans to create a meme about their awkward encounter.

“What’s going through my head after my compliment to Elijah didn’t land and I realize he has it out for me,” he wrote in the caption.

While it was apparent the comment was sarcastic, Caleb posted a mean tweet mocking Elijah’s appearance, further confirming the compliment was disingenuous.

The American reality TV star accused Alina’s BFF of being divisive, while Elijah claimed he was just looking out for Alina’s best interest.

The three of them went sightseeing in Istanbul, Turkey, with Alina hoping her two ‘best friends’ would like each other.

In the premiere episode, the American was seemingly taken back by Alina’s size in person, admitting that he will need time to adjust.

However, in episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the couple got more intimate after Elijah left them to spend more time together after their dinner meeting.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.