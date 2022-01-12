90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine shows off matching shirts with Gino, admits ‘Yes, I’m crazy’

Jasmine Pineda admitted she’s “crazy” and showed off her and Gino Palazzolo’s matching t-shirts to prove it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer Jasmine Pineda isn’t afraid to admit she’s “crazy” and she did just that when she shared her and Gino Palazzolo’s matching t-shirts to prove it.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers met quirky couple Jasmine and Gino, who, like many couples from the franchise, seemed an unlikely match.

Gino is a 51-year-old from the US, while his love interest Jasmine is 34 and resides in Panama, over 2,000 miles away.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have commented on some of Gino and Jasmine’s eccentricities as well as a few red flags in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda wears matching t-shirt with Gino Palazzolo

The couple seems to have proven, not only, that they’re a good match for each other, but they have a good sense of humor.

Jasmine took to Instagram where she shared a series of pics of herself and her boyfriend Gino Palazzolo sporting matching t-shirts.

The t-shirt that Jasmine sported read, “I am the crazy Panamanian girlfriend,” while Gino’s t-shirt read, “I ❤ [heart emoji] my crazy Panamanian girlfriend.”

Showcasing her sense of humor, Jasmine listed her location on the post as “Toothbrush Land,” mocking the electric toothbrush Gino gave her as a gift upon his arrival in Panama and used the hashtag “#ilovemytoothbrush” in her caption.

Jasmine Pineda admits ‘Yes, I’m crazy’

Jasmine and Gino showed off their matching t-shirts in several different locations and poses and Jasmine captioned her post, Yes, I’m crazy. Normal is boring for me!”

Jasmine continued, “I just wanted to give you a glimpse of how the shirts perfectly fitted. ‘No gift can ever replaced the value of being there in person’ (but l still wanted my gift) Thank you for that sweet Christmas”.

Jasmine’s boyfriend, Gino Palazzolo, shared a post of his own on Instagram, also showing off their matching t-shirts.

Gino’s post was from a 90 Day Fiance fan who draws caricature cartoons of the cast members and drew one of Gino and Jasmine wearing their “crazy Panamanian girlfriend” t-shirts. “Just love this cartoon,” Gino captioned his post.

Although Gino and Jasmine seem to be vastly different, the pair seems to have found real love, but only time will tell if their relationship has what it takes to make it to the altar.

90 Day Fiance: Before the Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.