90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine says meeting boyfriend Gino ‘was like therapy’

Jasmine opens up about Gino. Pic credit: TLC

We’ve only seen one episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but newbie Jasmine Pineda is already a topic of conversation. So far, Jasmine who lives in Panama City, and her boyfriend Gino Palazzolo who lives in the U.S have yet to meet each other in person.

However, Jasmine’s controlling behavior is giving off plenty of red flags for the audience. It’s unclear whether their long-distance relationship is the main reason why Gino has to check in with Jasmine every time he leaves his home or if that’s just how she is.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if this relationship will make the cut, but in a clip for the upcoming episode Jasmine opened up about her relationship.

Jasmine says meeting Gino was like therapy

In a sneak peek for episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days we learn more about Jasmine’s life back in Panama City and she revealed that meeting Gino was like therapy for her.

“This year has been very difficult for me but meeting Gino it felt so good,” confessed Jasmine. “It was like therapy.”

That “difficult year” had a lot to do with Jasmine’s youngest son.

“He has a special condition and during this pandemic, he was having a really hard time…” noted the mom-of-two. “So my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside.”

Jasmine had Gino help her through the difficult times and she opened up about what drew her to him after they met online.

“I have never been with someone from the United States but I was like wow he’s a very smart person; he’s an engineer,” said Jasmine who also noted, ” I was so sick and tired of dumb a** men that just want you for a night.”

The 34-year-old continued, “I was like ‘wow this guy wants someone to love.'”

Jasmine admits that she and Gino are ‘very different’

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star also admitted that despite their chemistry she and Gino are opposites.

“We’re very different,” confessed Jasmine. “I’m super extrovert, he’s introvert. I eat healthy he eats junk food a lot. He has no sense of fashion at all.”

And speaking of fashion, viewers had a lot to say about Gino and his infamous hats. He made it known on the show that he doesn’t let anyone see him without a hat and for now, that includes Jasmine as well.

“I have never seen him without his stupid hat, admitted Jasmine.” I don’t know how his head is, but I still love him.”

“Gino is a special person,” she added

Check out the sneak peek below and get to know Jasmine before the full episode airs on Sunday.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.