90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine Pineda declares her love for Gino

Jasmine Pineda declares her love for Gino Palazzolo. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Jasmine Pineda declared her love for Gino Palazzolo in a lengthy Instagram post. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been active on social media since her season premiered on TLC.

Jasmine listed Gino’s eccentric habits in the post and expressed that his unique ways were endearing to her. She also expressed a desire to marry Gino, although she said people looked at them strangely.

Jasmine has endeared herself with fans with her jealous and over-the-top antics over her bald lover.

Jasmine Pineda expresses her love for Gino in a new post

Jasmine Pineda loves Gino the way he is, even with his awkward dancing and refusal to remove his hat.

The Panamanian reality TV star wrote a caption in English and Spanish that revealed her continued love for Gino. She conveyed an appreciation for Gino’s quirks, including his collection of hotel pens and questionable sandals.

Jasmine posted a picture with her and Gino in the middle of a kiss. She wrote on the picture, “I don’t need people to understand our love!”

She wrote in part, “I love you babe. I love you in the most unconditional and purest way. From bald head to toe. I love your sandals, your giggles, your terrible dancing skills, your backpack full of pens and backup hats. I love you just as you are. In our ups and downs. I love you endlessly my gringo bonito with zero sense of fashion style.”

She continued that Gino taught her patience and confidence.

She wrote, “Because with you I can always be myself, and still feel love. I feel safe in your arms. I feel like the queen of our kingdom. Baby, there’s anything I want more than spending the rest of my life by your side. You’ve taught me to be patient, and confident. Babe you’ve taught me what love is…I could never found it in someone else before because it was you. It was you my soulmate. Let me live this adventure called life with you, holding our hands and laughing out loud til people around look at us weirdly.”

She shared the revelation that she planned on marrying Gino and said, “I do baby! I do want to marry you and become your wife!”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Gino commented on the picture and reminisced about the day depicted in the photo. He said, “This was a great day!”

Gino proposed to Jasmine on the last episode

Gino and Jasmine had a dramatic episode on this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. The couple argued again over topless pictures Gino sent to an ex, but eventually, the two reconciled.

The week prior, Gino purchased a $270 engagement ring that elicited strong reactions from viewers. Gino ultimately proposed to Jasmine with the ring, and Jasmine said yes. Later in the episode, she questioned the ring.

Based on Jasmine’s Instagram post, it seems she is over Gino’s perceived cheapness.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.