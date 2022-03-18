90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda says she does have a sugar daddy — Guess who it is

In a response to a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic, Jasmine revealed that she does have a sugar daddy. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who slammed her for having what they felt were sugar baby tendencies.

The critic’s question came as Gino was exposed for being a sugar daddy before meeting Jasmine. He was caught sending Jasmine’s topless photos to his ex-sugar baby.

In Jasmine’s answer, she revealed herself to be her own sugar daddy but said that if she ever chose to be a sugar baby her sugar daddy would be the cream of the crop, giving her expensive gifts and trips.

Jasmine Pineda divulged news of a sugar daddy in her life

Jasmine was asked a snarky question by a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic who judged her for demanding that Gino take her on a $2000 four-day vacation on the show.

Specifically, they jabbed, “Why did you say you don’t want Gino to treat you like a sugar baby but yet you ask for the most expensive trip?”

To which Jasmine clapped back, “I’m surprised people will see me as a sb for a 2000$ trip and a toothbrush. As I said, if I ever have a sugar daddy is gonna be the sugar daddy of all sugar daddies.”

She followed that up by describing, “It would be trips to Europe, luxurious hotels, restaurants, daily shopping, Gucci, Prada.. (laughing/crying emoji).”

Jasmine then finished by exclaiming, “But the thing is I do have a sugar daddy and that’s me!”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda recently revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman before

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Jasmine revealed that she had been in a relationship with a woman before. She claimed the relationship lasted almost three years and that she had not been attracted to another woman since.

Jasmine is known to share many personal details about herself, and some about Gino, through her Instagram stories.

In fact, she is known to be one of the 90 Day cast members who post the most on Instagram, sometimes having up to 30 posts a day.

Jasmine’s fellow 90 Day castmates in that same category include Darcey Silva, Chantel Everett, and Yara Zaya among others.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.