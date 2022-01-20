90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans criticize Ben Rathbun for charging people to answer questions

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day viewers are irritated that Ben Rathbun is promoting that his followers pay him to reply to messages. Pic credit: TLC

Ben Rathbun is receiving criticism from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for charging fans to answer questions via the Cameo app that is popular among 90 Day stars.

While Ben, who describes himself as deeply religious, claims the move is to help him weed out people who only want to connect with him, that is not how critics are taking it and he is being roasted on social media.

Aside from the intention of his post steering people to his Cameo, viewers are having a problem with the way his message was written.

Ben Rathbun is rubbing 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way by charging to answer questions

On Reddit, a thread was started that reshared Ben’s Instagram story where he posted a picture of himself and said, “So sorry everyone! Overehelmed by DM’s! Im unable to answer all of them but there’s a feature on Cameo where you can message me. It’s pretty cheap and helps me know who really wants to connect.”

The subject of the Reddit thread that introduced the picture read, “God told Ben to charge people to answer a question.”

Ben got trolled in the comments by other Before the 90 Days critics.

One Redditor commented in surprise, “Who are all these ppl that are DMing him?!”

To which another user joked, “Men from Africa” which appeared to take a dig at Ben’s history of being scammed online.

There was also a popular comment that jabbed, “Maybe his god should teach him how to spell-check, too.”

Mahogany Roca has presented herself as real on social media

Since Episode 6 of Before the 90 Days premiered, overwhelming skepticism has been hurled around about whether Mahogany is a catfish, a scammer, or if she even exists.

In response, Mahogany came out and said that she was real and that viewers will be surprised. However, all of the pictures circulating around of Mahogany are a far cry from the pictures she sent to Ben.

Mahogany also called herself out as being 22 and not 24 like she told Ben which adds to the age disparity that viewers are also having a problem with. That lengthens their age difference from 28 years to 30 years.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.