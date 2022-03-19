90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ben Rathbun’s past tax liens come to light following arrest

Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun is 30 years older than his girlfriend Mahogany. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Following the news that TLC star Ben Rathbun was arrested, it’s been revealed that he has had financial issues.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star was arrested for violating probation stemming from a 2020 operating while under the influence of alcohol arrest.

Rathbun, 53, has also been criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers for dating 22-year-old Mahogany Roca on the TLC hit series.

Ben Rathbun’s property taxes and liens exposed

Rathbun had had several liens placed on his property over the years, according to an InTouch Weekly report.

In 2010, the TLC star was hit with a lien on his property in Warren, Michigan, due to “nonpayment of property taxes” for $3,760.66, according to documents obtained by the publication.

The same property received an additional lien the same year for $4109.64.

Ben reportedly received several additional liens for several consecutive years: in 2012 for $3490.10 and $4789.24, in 2013 for $3097.23 and $4079.42, in 2014 for $2826.98 and $5531.40, in 2015 for $2249.73 and $5306.34, in 2016 for $2791.40 and $2650.50, then in 2017 for $3112.22.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, the former pastor was arrested for a previous drunk driving incident.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In January of 2021, Ben was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to the OUI and license charges, which occurred in September 2020.

He failed to appear to a hearing for a probation violation hearing on February 7th, 2022, which led to a warrant for his arrest.

Ben and Mahogany’s relationship is complicated

The 90 Day Fiance couple got off to a rough start when Ben caught his Peruvian online girlfriend in a couple of lies after they met in person.

'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany WALKS OUT On Ben (Exclusive)

Watch this video on YouTube

The former pastor did not mind that she catfished him as he was pleased with her in-person appearance.

However, Ben was concerned when Mahogany’s parents revealed she was 22 and not 24, as he had believed.

In addition, Ben was surprised that Mahogany had her own apartment, which he suspected was an Airbnb.

While texting, the 53-year-old said to TLC cameras that she told him that she lived with her parents.

However, so far, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he does not confront her with his suspicion.

On the other hand, the Peruvian beauty accused Ben of not taking accountability for his failed relationships and not being forthcoming about his relationship with his ex-wife.

While the American is convinced he was in love with Mahogany from their textual relationship that didn’t involve video-chatting, the reality TV star said he was taking the relationship more seriously than she did.