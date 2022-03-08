90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ben Rathbun explains why he doesn’t blame Mahogany for the lies she told him

Ben Rathbun has an explanation for Mahogany Roca’s lies. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have pointed out several inconsistencies in Mahogany Roca’s story and Ben Rathbun had his suspicions as well, but now he’s changed his tune.

After meeting Mahogany, he realized that she looked much different from the photos she posted online, but that wasn’t the end of it.

Mahogany’s living situation was also different from the way she explained it to Ben. She told him that she lived with her parents but showed off a swanky apartment where she claimed to live by herself.

Another lie that Mahogany told was about her age. He was of the impression that she was 24 but her parents revealed that the Peruvian native was 22. Ben seemed turned off by the revelation and even aired his concerns.

However, the 52-year-old has now changed his tune and is defending Mahogany’s lies.

Ben Rathbun is okay with the lies Mahogany Roca told him

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight regarding his relationship with Mahogany and the lies that have now come to light.

However, Ben had an excuse for all of her misleading information.

Regarding her heavily filtered photos, Ben said Mahogany “wasn’t being deceptive at all” because her social media photos are “just for fun, it’s more for art.”

Ben explained, “We’ve all kind of done Snapchat filters and had a good time with it — she just posted it. She never thought the entire world would be looking at that and judging her for it, you know, she was just having fun.”

“So I don’t have any problem with it … it’s fine, it doesn’t really matter,” he added.

The former pastor claimed he already knew that Mahogany’s photos were doctored and that it didn’t matter that she looked different in person.

“To me, it was much more of a spiritual connection,” he explained.

Ben Rathbun says Mahogany Roca was trying to impress him

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced that Mahogany is an actress and that she rented an Airbnb just for the show and pretended to live there.

Ben also aired his suspicions when Mahogany showed him the fancy two-bedroom apartment where she claimed to Iive.

However, according to Ben, she simply wanted to “impress” him and wasn’t being totally dishonest about living there because “she was actually living there and she lived there for a couple of months.”

“I’m sure most of her stuff was in her parents’ house,” continued Ben. “For Peru, that is their off-season, I went during their winter. So, there’s not a lot of tourists.”

Furthermore, Ben claimed, “Those really nice condominiums there are very inexpensive. She’s got a great job… and she has money and her parents have money.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.