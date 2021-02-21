90 Day Fiance: Axel Mayfield takes after Paola, loves headstands and makeup

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield enjoys sharing sexy photos on Instagram. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield is not letting haters affect her way of parenting. The wife of Russ Mayfield doesn’t seem to mind all the criticism she gets online as she continues to enjoy her parenting style with son Axel.

Paola has been the subject of mom-shaming online ever since she and Russ welcomed their child two years ago. Despite that, the TLC star hasn’t stopped or altered her ways. Check out her latest mother and son moment with Axel.

90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield’s adorable bonding moment with Axel

Paola Mayfield is definitely living up to her cool mom image. The 90 Day Fiance star recently shared how she and her son Axel spend some quality time together at home.

In an Instagram post, Paola showed how Axel appeared to take after her love of exercising. The reality star took a video of herself doing a handstand at their family home.

Paola pulled off the stunt in a breeze. She stayed in a handstand position for a few seconds before her son, Axel, joined in. The two-year-old boy adorably attempted to mimic his mother and performed his cute version of a handstand.

Another post showed Paola and Axel having a blast as they jumped up and down on the bed. It also looks like Paola is letting Axel have fun with her makeup. The reality star allowed her son to play with it despite potentially ruining some of her cosmetics.

Paola ignores mom-shaming online

Paola’s latest posts with Axel sparked more mom-shaming remarks on social media. Some commenters noted that the 90 Day Fiance star tends to wear sexy clothes on almost all of her posts, including those with her son.

Apparently, some find it inappropriate, adding that she’s not setting a good example for Axel. Others even accused Paola of using her son to have the “best mom” image online.

The 90 Day Fiance star doesn’t seem bothered by the hateful comments though. Instead of sulking about it, Paola often fires back at her haters, giving savage responses to their mean messages.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield gets mom-shaming comments on Instagram. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Paola continues to flaunt her sexy body

Meanwhile, Paola Mayfield turned up the heat on Instagram once again with her sexy photo. The 90 Day Fiance star confidently showed off the fruit of her hard work at the gym and fans are loving it.

In her latest post, Paola rocked a sexy crop top accentuating her toned tummy. She also donned a short blonde hairstyle — a far cry from her previous vibrant red locks. “Does every [picture] need a caption?” Paola wrote, seemingly pleased with her photo.

The 90 Day Fiance star is known for her racy photos and videos on social media, often getting criticized for it. Still, Paola shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is currently on hiatus on TLC.