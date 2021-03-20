90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills gets the best birthday gift as she turns 22

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills’ husband, Omar Albakkour, finally got his US visa. Pic credit: @o.m.a.ver.y/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Avery Mills has a lot to celebrate this month. The wife of Omar Albakkour recently turned a year older and she got the best present for the occasion. Here’s how Avery celebrated her big day.

90 Day Fiance: Avery Mills celebrates birthday with Omar Albakkour

Avery Mills just turned 22 this week. On March 18, the 90 Day Fiance celeb celebrated her birthday with her husband, Omar Albakkour, in Dubai. The couple has been living there for quite a while now.

Avery took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself to mark the occasion. The TLC star looked stunning in her hijab and red lips. “The days almost over but feeling 22 #birthdaygirl,” she captioned the post.

It’s unclear if the former cheerleader threw a birthday party as she hasn’t shared anything about it, but it’s likely that she and Omar had a simple celebration given the strict COVID-19 protocols.

Fans and fellow cast members showered the 90 Day Fiance celeb with love on her special day. It’s clear that Avery had a blast on her birthday despite her family not being there to celebrate with her.

Aside from her birthday, the 90 Day Fiance star has been in a celebratory mood for a very special reason. Previously, she revealed that her husband’s U.S. visa has been approved. It’s definitely the best present she received on her birthday.

Avery gets the best birthday gift

Earlier this week, Avery Mills confirmed that Omar Albakkour’s U.S. visa is finally approved. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been waiting for it for two years now.

Avery documented Omar’s interview day, which is definitely a special moment for the couple. The reality star couldn’t help but jump for joy as soon as her husband revealed the result.

Avery revealed that Omar has been preparing for weeks eager to nail the life-changing interview. The Syrian native had a hard time getting a visa due to the strict travel ban. But with Biden’s reversal of Trump’s Muslim ban, Omar, along with many other applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries, now have a better chance of getting to America.

90 Day Fiance: When will Avery and Omar go to America?

Fans are now anticipating seeing Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour in the U.S. The 90 Day Fiance couple has always wanted to be there together, especially after they tied the knot in Lebanon.

Avery is excited to finally introduce Omar to her family back home. She’s also looking forward to meeting her husband’s US-based family. However, the couple has yet to reveal when exactly they will travel to America.

With the ongoing pandemic, there might be a slight delay in their travel plans. Still, it’s assuring to know that they can now be together in America.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.