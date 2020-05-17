90 Day Fiance: Avery knows Ash won’t be bringing Taj to America but can they work things out anyway?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Avery Warner already figured out that Ash Naeck wouldn’t be moving his son to the United States.

But does this mean that the relationship between Ash and Avery is definitely coming to an end?

During the last episode, Avery met with Ash’s ex-wife and learned some things that she had feared. Ash has been really dishonest about the possibility of moving his son to America.

It turned out that Ash had been telling the women different stories and that there was really never a plan in place for Ash to take Taj to America.

Avery spends time with Ash and Taj

A clip from the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days shows Avery, Ash, and Taj (his son) spending some time together. It is during this outing that Avery sees how difficult it would be for Ash to move away from Taj.

She speaks about it in length, noting that “I know that it’s a little bit hard to read children, but I definitely feel like Taj is kind of warming up to me. And I’m loving spending this time with both of them.”

Avery goes on to say that, “Taj obviously loves his dad so much, but it’s a little bit bittersweet seeing them together because if Ash were to come to America to be with me for longer periods of time, he would have to spend time away from Taj.”

Would Ash move to America without Taj?

Later in the video clip, Avery touched on how she went to Australia hoping to become engaged, but that there are many issues the couple would have to work through in order for them to end up together.

The clip closes out with Avery stating that “filing the K-1 visa may not be in our future.”

With the season coming to a close very soon on TLC, viewers are going to quickly find out what the future might hold for Avery and Ash.

The couple has had a lot of problems on the show, including a segment where Avery attended a relationship seminar that Ash bombed. It led to a number of fights between them and it is still an area of contention for Avery.

Those rough patches make it easy to understand why Ash ended up taking a break from social media as it was all playing out on the show. Will he need to take another break based on how the season ends?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.