90 Day Fiance: Asuelu shoves Tammy out of the house after she tries to fight Kalani again

Kalani Faagata is about to have her Christmas ruined on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? thanks to Asuelu Pulaa’s sister Tammy not being able to control her temper.

TLC viewers are more than ready for a major blowout to go down between Asuelu’s mother, Lesina. Previews for Sunday’s episode showed the Samoan shoving his mother and sister right out the front door.

From what 90 Day Fiance viewers can tell, Asuelu was actually sticking up for his wife after Tammy lost her temper.

During the preview, Kalani tells the camera crew that she feels like “Satan in on my doorstep.” Naturally, after the hello’s, an uncomfortable topic is brought up, and the camera cuts to Lesina, saying, “You shut up!”

Kolini is then seen telling the houseguests, “I think we’re done yelling.”

Tammy gets physical

The 90 Day Fiance fans then see the cameras focus on Tammy, who has now stood up and stepping up to the Faagata sisters. Thankfully Asuelu is seen blocking his sister’s path.

While wearing a festive Santa hat, the Samoan dashes in and grabs Tammy while Kalani sits back down on the couch and starts to cry.

Where was the holiday spirit?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans empathized when watching the scene since Kalani has been more than excited about celebrating the holidays at home.

Even though the mother of two may have been right about the outcome of the trip, she tried to do what was right.

Lesina shared the news with her son that she would be going back to Samoa and didn’t know when she would be seeing her son again. Asuelu was obviously moved by the idea of reconciling with the woman who gave birth to him, but it doesn’t look like the two have mended fences.

Last season, fans watched as Kalani made it very clear that she would not be giving his family $1,000 every month. She tried to explain that she had her own small family to take care of, but Asuelu’s mother did not care.

Asuelu’s mom doesn’t care about her son

During the episode, she told her mother-in-law, “I’m here to tell you guys I just don’t know why you all feel entitled to me and my family’s money.” But this statement caused Lesina and Tammy to go on the defense.

Lesina got so angry she even told Kalani, “I’m sorry, Kalani, but I don’t care about the kids.”

Kalani and Asuelu have only just gotten back on track and spent the weekend hanging out in Disneyland. TLC viewers are hoping this altercation doesn’t drive a wedge between the two.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.