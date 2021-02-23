90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson gets into a car accident

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson got into a car accident. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson got into a car accident. The ex-wife of Jay Smith shared details of the scary incident, which left her hurt but with no serious injuries.

Ashley Martson injured after car accident

Ashley Martson took to Instagram and shared worrying news with her followers. The 90 Day Fiance alum revealed she was involved in a car accident during a trip with one of her friends.

Jay Smith’s ex-wife recalled the scary incident, which happened on a snowy day. Ashley said she and a friend were on their way home after surgery when the accident took place. It’s unclear what kind of surgery the reality star had.

Apparently, their car was hit by another vehicle on the passenger side where she was sitting. Fortunately, Ashley did not suffer any serious injuries and is safe at home.

Although still in pain, Ashley assured her fans that she’s doing okay.

Ashley hustles hard, not looking back at the show

Meanwhile, Ashley Martson continues to keep herself busy with her business and other gigs. Last year, the 90 Day Fiance star launched her very own lipstick line called Pout.

Aside from her cosmetics business, Ashley is also busy doing gigs online, including endorsements and other paid collaborations on social media. The former wife of Jay Smith is also active on OnlyFans, sharing racy content for $20 a month.

It seems the 90 Day Fiance celeb prefers to hustle hard on other projects, showing no signs of interest in going back to the show. Ashley has been very vocal about her decision to stay away from the TLC world after her stint with Jay Smith. The reality star said she’s not planning on returning to the franchise anytime soon.

Ashley unbothered by Jay Smith’s very public romance with girlfriend?

The decision to ditch 90 Day Fiance for good doesn’t come as a surprise for Ashley Martson’s fans. It’s no secret that the reality star had a rather memorable stint on the show because of her and Jay Smith’s storyline.

Even after the show ended, things continue to be controversial for the ex-couple. After their nasty split, Jay went on to pursue a relationship with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Kayla O’Brien.

The couple has been flaunting each other on social media, which definitely didn’t go unnoticed by Ashley. Despite them parading their romance online, Ashley doesn’t seem bothered by it. She claimed she already moved on and just wanted to get a divorce.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star was triggered recently after Kayla bragged about Jay’s money, which she claimed he made from her. “Imagine posting money your man made from me?!” Ashley dissed Jay’s girlfriend. “You’re welcome sis!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.