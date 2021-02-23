Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson gets into a car accident


90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson
90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson got into a car accident. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson got into a car accident. The ex-wife of Jay Smith shared details of the scary incident, which left her hurt but with no serious injuries.

Ashley Martson injured after car accident

Ashley Martson took to Instagram and shared worrying news with her followers. The 90 Day Fiance alum revealed she was involved in a car accident during a trip with one of her friends.

Jay Smith’s ex-wife recalled the scary incident, which happened on a snowy day. Ashley said she and a friend were on their way home after surgery when the accident took place. It’s unclear what kind of surgery the reality star had.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Apparently, their car was hit by another vehicle on the passenger side where she was sitting. Fortunately, Ashley did not suffer any serious injuries and is safe at home.

monsterscriticsreality

211 260

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Our re-edited version of some of Stephanie’s top moments! Full video at link in bio! Follow for ...

View

Feb 23

5 0
Open
Our re-edited version of some of Stephanie’s top moments! Full video at link in bio! Follow for more! (Volume on!) (🎥: @tlc / re-edited) . . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #spoofs #realitytv #90dayfiancémemes

Our re-edited version of some of Stephanie’s top moments! Full video at link in bio! Follow for more! (Volume on!)
(🎥: @tlc / re-edited)
.
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes #spoofs #realitytv #90dayfiancémemes ...

5 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Your re-edited 90 Day Moment brought to you by Monsters and Critics Reality. Follow for more!
...

View

Feb 22

0 0
Open
Your re-edited 90 Day Moment brought to you by Monsters and Critics Reality. Follow for more! (🎥: @tlc) . . . . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes

Your re-edited 90 Day Moment brought to you by Monsters and Critics Reality. Follow for more!
(🎥: @tlc)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Follow Monsters Critics Reality for more #90DayFiance trainwreck fun. ⁠
.⁠
.⁠
...

View

Feb 22

4 0
Open
Follow Monsters Critics Reality for more #90DayFiance trainwreck fun. ⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes⁠ #realitytv #90dayfiancémemes #90dayfiancememes01

Follow Monsters Critics Reality for more #90DayFiance trainwreck fun. ⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #tlc #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfianceselfquarantined #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90daymemes #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancefanatics @90dayfiance #90dayfiancetlc #realitytvmemes⁠
#realitytv #90dayfiancémemes #90dayfiancememes01 ...

4 0

Although still in pain, Ashley assured her fans that she’s doing okay.

90 Day Fiance: Ashley Martson
90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson got into a car accident. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Ashley hustles hard, not looking back at the show

Meanwhile, Ashley Martson continues to keep herself busy with her business and other gigs. Last year, the 90 Day Fiance star launched her very own lipstick line called Pout.

Aside from her cosmetics business, Ashley is also busy doing gigs online, including endorsements and other paid collaborations on social media. The former wife of Jay Smith is also active on OnlyFans, sharing racy content for $20 a month.

It seems the 90 Day Fiance celeb prefers to hustle hard on other projects, showing no signs of interest in going back to the show. Ashley has been very vocal about her decision to stay away from the TLC world after her stint with Jay Smith. The reality star said she’s not planning on returning to the franchise anytime soon.

Ashley unbothered by Jay Smith’s very public romance with girlfriend?

The decision to ditch 90 Day Fiance for good doesn’t come as a surprise for Ashley Martson’s fans. It’s no secret that the reality star had a rather memorable stint on the show because of her and Jay Smith’s storyline.

Even after the show ended, things continue to be controversial for the ex-couple. After their nasty split, Jay went on to pursue a relationship with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Kayla O’Brien.

The couple has been flaunting each other on social media, which definitely didn’t go unnoticed by Ashley. Despite them parading their romance online, Ashley doesn’t seem bothered by it. She claimed she already moved on and just wanted to get a divorce.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star was triggered recently after Kayla bragged about Jay’s money, which she claimed he made from her. “Imagine posting money your man made from me?!” Ashley dissed Jay’s girlfriend. “You’re welcome sis!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x