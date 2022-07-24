90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg reflects on being a mom after cute dinner date with son Avi

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg is happy to be a mom to Avi. Pic credit: AriellaDanielle/YouTube

Ariela Weinberg of 90 Day Fiance recently shared a sweet post during her dinner date with her toddler son, Avi.

On Instagram, Ariela reflects on being a mom after enjoying her mother-son dinner date at an Italian restaurant.

In the post, Ariela shared, “When I was younger, I felt that becoming a mother sort of meant your life was over. It meant that your life was no longer your own. That isn’t true though.”

Ariela went on to describe her current thoughts about motherhood.

The 90 Day Fiance star explained, “Being a mother is fun and having a family is deeply spiritually satisfying.”

Ari then addresses her young son, “You allow me to play and use my imagination as if I were a child again. Being strong for you allows me to see just how much strength I posess[sic].”



Ariela concludes the message to her boy, “I love you, of course. But it is so very lovely realizing every day how much I actually LIKE you. I enjoy your company. I am BLESSED. And damn baby, you are too cute!”

90 Day Fiance’s Ariela Weinberg bonds with young son during mother-son meal

In the accompanying video, Avi, dressed in a “Rad Like Dad” t-shirt, politely asks mom Ariela to open his juice bottle for him.

After Ari opens the juice, Avi quickly takes a swig and Ari leans in and kisses her little boy on the cheek.

After Avi lets out a little cough, Ari sarcastically thanks him and kisses him again. Then she leans in closer.

As Avi tilts his head and looks at his mommy, Ariela pretends to gently nibble on his shoulder.

Avi responds by playfully nibbling on Ari’s cheek.

Ari reacts with, “Oh, so nice!”

Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship hasn’t been easy

Ariela, her fiance Biniyam, and their adorable son, Avi appear on the current season of 90 Day Fiance.

Ariela and Biniyam don’t appear to agree on much lately, but they did agree about their relationship uncertainty.

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple both expressed their doubts that the marriage would even occur.

Biniyam clarified the fear of losing his son motivated him to work on his relationship with Ariela.

The growing bond between Biniyam and his son Avi remains clear with each episode of the TLC show.

Ari’s recent Instagram post provides fans with a glimpse of her developing bond as well.

Ariela and Biniyam first appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.