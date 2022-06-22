90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg claps back at attorney who said Biniyam should not ‘settle’ for her

Ariela clapped back when an attorney told Biniyam not to “settle” for her. Pic credit: ArielaDanielle/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg proved that she doesn’t put up with bullies online and recently clapped back when an attorney suggested she isn’t worthy of Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela hasn’t earned herself a likable reputation among many of the 90 Day Fiance viewers, particularly this season. Many fans of the show feel that she manipulates Biniyam and takes advantage of her parents financially.

Despite the backlash she’s received, Ariela typically manages to remain unaffected and reminds her fans and critics alike that her presence on 90 Day Fiance is intended purely for entertainment purposes.

Ariela Weinberg’s post attracts troll who says Biniyam Shibre shouldn’t ‘settle’ for her

In a recent Instagram post that Ariela shared to honor Biniyam and her father Fred for Father’s Day, one comment from a troll caught Ariela’s attention.

Although the post was intended to be positive, one of the commenters took it as an opportunity to bash Ariela’s character.

“Congratulations on your win!” the troll commented, referencing Bini’s victorious MMA match that played out on Sunday’s episode. Their comment continued, “Don’t settle for Ari! You deserve someone kind and unselfish.”

Ariela claps back at 90 Day Fiance troll: ‘Don’t bully me or my family’

Taking note of the comment, Ariela didn’t let it go unnoticed, but instead clapped back, making it clear that she won’t stand for bullying. She replied, “@attorneysymoneredwine not surprised an attorney is encouraging a couple with a child to break up. That’s how the system works.”

“But we are real people. And my son is a real person with parents who love him,” she continued. “You watch the show and that’s for entertainment. Don’t come on here to bully me or my family.”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

It’s not the first time Ariela has faced criticism from 90 Day Fiance viewers, and it likely won’t be the last. This season on 90 Day Fiance, Ariela has come under intense scrutiny from viewers.

However, when a critic recently criticized her, she took the high road and infused some humor into her comment. “I love Bini he is a good dude!!” the critic wrote. “He puts up with Ari [which] seems hard to do. She is something.”

Ariela somewhat agreed with the comment and jokingly replied, “@taneshamontoya I can attest to being hard to deal with at times. But don’t let him off so easy either.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.