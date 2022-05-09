90 Day Fiance: Ariela speaks out after latest episode, denies preventing Biniyam’s sisters from seeing Avi

Ariela Weinberg speaks out after the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg seems to have gotten backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers after the newest episode because she later tried to clear up a few things.

Despite how things played out on the show, Ariela clarified that she did not prevent Biniyam’s sisters from saying goodbye to Avi.

Things have been tense between Ariela and her sisters-in-law after a recent dinner where Biniyam revealed he was headed to the U.S the next day.

That led to an altercation during which one of the women threw wine in Ariela’s face.

The next day when the sisters showed up at the airport to bid goodbye to their brother and nephew, the tension could be cut with a knife.

Ariela Weinberg says she would never keep Avi from Biniyam’s family

Ariela Weinberg is not taking the blame for how things recently played out on 90 Day Fiance.

In the scene, Biniyam’s sisters waited to say goodbye to Avi, who was sleeping in the van, but Ariela told Biniyam not to take the baby outside.

The women cried while speaking to the camera and called Ariela evil for not allowing them to see Avi before he left. However, Ariela recently spoke out on social media and denied trying to separate her son from Biniyam’s family.

“I usually don’t comment on episodes…” wrote Ariela in her Instagram Story. “But I am going to comment on this one thing because alienation of children from their biological families is so absolutely disgusting and abhorrent to me.”

“I have always and will always encourage my son to know his father’s family. I would never separate my son from his father because of my personal feelings,” She continued. “I also would not separate my child from his father’s family for the same.”

In another post, the 90 Day Fiance star explained how things got misconstrued between Biniyam’s sisters in the latest episode when they attempted to say goodbye to Avi.

“I told Biniyam that his family could come say goodbye to Avi inside the van. I chose not to wake him up and bring him out in the cold,” said Ariela. “Whether the information was incorrectly passed on to his family members or they consciously chose not to come inside the vehicle, I don’t know and I don’t need to know.”

“Biniyam’s family is Avi’s family,” she added.

Apparently, despite the tense scene, things have improved between Ariela and Biniyam’s sisters since the wine-throwing incident.

Ariela shared a photo from a recent visit to Ethiopia where she appeared happy posing with one of the sisters along with Biniyam’s niece and nephew.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.