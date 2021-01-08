90 Day Fiance: Annie and David finally have a baby — Meet the couple’s adorable ‘prince’

90 Day Fiance stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky finally expanded their family. The TLC couple just welcomed a new addition to their family after three years of marriage.

David and Annie proudly introduced their “new baby” to the world, and no, it’s not what people think.

90 Day Fiance: Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky welcome baby

Looks like Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are officially parents to an adorable “baby.” The 90 Day Fiance couple revealed they have a new member of the family and it’s the cutest thing ever.

Earlier this week, David took to Instagram and proudly shared the good news of finally giving his wife the baby she always wanted. But the baby he got may not be what Annie originally had in mind.

Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star got his much-younger wife a giant teddy bear. David shared an adorable photo of Annie excitedly cuddling the bear just before they take it home.

“Annie said she wanted a Baby,” David wrote. “Well, today we took our new baby home. We are still trying to decide on a name for him. Any suggestions?”

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance’s Annie Suwan has always wanted to be a mother. However, the couple has yet to expand their family. David, on the other hand, already has three grown kids of his own.

Annie and David baby name revealed

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky eagerly asked for name suggestions from their followers. Many 90 Day Fiance fans came up with creative and fun names fit for the couple’s new baby.

Some of the monikers suggested by fans include Benny Boom-Boom, Big Budda, Sir Toodles Wuzzy, Barry, and more. Annie ended up naming her teddy bear Prince Baht Bear.

As a way of showing their appreciation to fans, 90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky and his Thai wife gave away two aprons hand-made by Annie Suwan herself for help in naming him.

90 Day Fiance stars big hit to fans

Meanwhile, fans continue to adore Annie Suwan and her husband David Toborowsky even after their time on 90 Day Fiance. The couple easily became a fan-favorite, thanks to their fun personalities and intriguing love story.

After their stint on the hit TLC franchise, Annie and David landed roles on a couple of spinoffs. The two are household names in 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where they share humorous commentaries about the couples.

They also snagged their own online cooking show, Cooking with Annie and David. The series features virtual cooking lessons, mostly Thai dishes. There’s definitely no stopping the couple from doing their thing and fans are loving it.

