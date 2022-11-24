90 Day Fiance: Angela reveals online relationship to husband Michael

Angela comes clean about her online crush. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilensami decided to see a counselor to mediate their ongoing marriage issues.

Angela was resistant in the beginning to seek counseling but spent most of the session spilling the tea about their relationship woes.

She then revealed she’d had more than friendly feelings for her TikTok buddy, Billy. She referred to him as her “TikTok crush” and claimed their relationship was innocent flirting.

At the beginning of the season, Angela filmed a FaceTime session with her crush, Billy, and she made plans to fly to Toronto, Canada, to meet him.

In front of the marriage counselor, Angela told Michael that she still plans to fly to Toronto to meet Billy.

Michael balked at the idea of his wife meeting her crush, replying, “you are not going anywhere.”

Who is Angela’s friend Billy?

Angela’s friend Billy goes by the TikTok name Original Thief of Hearts and describes himself as a silver fox. The former adult entertainer needs a kidney transplant, which was the excuse Angela gave to visit him.

Given the constant drama between the couple this season, it’s not hard to imagine what would happen if the roles were reversed. Angela was spitting mad when she found out Michael had a secret Instagram account and wouldn’t take it down. She flew all the way to Africa with her friend, Renae, to confront him.

Michael claimed he created an Instagram account to make money as a social media influencer. He said Angela had cut off his financial support months earlier in a revealing moment with his friends on the show.

Despite his claims of innocent intentions, Angela didn’t stop the tirade until Michael took down his Instagram account. She even resorted to vandalizing Michael’s car. After paying to repair the damage to his car, she revealed her crush on Billy.

Angela’s crush isn’t the first time viewers have been exposed to Angela’s hypocritical behavior

In a previous season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Angela flirted wildly with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Obeng, and it was revealed in the Tell All she went to a party at his house, and he took her back to her hotel.

She blamed Michael for her attention-seeking behavior in both incidents.

