Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon was put on blast for cheating. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Obeng is in the spotlight after he was mentioned on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All. A resurfaced post from his ex-wife Veronika Obeng is making the rounds on social media and in the message, she accused the doctor of being a serial cheater.

Dr. Obeng was featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season as cameras followed Angela Deem on her weight loss journey. During her visits, Angela shamelessly flirted with the plastic surgeon and got a lot of backlash from viewers for her behavior.

We’ve witnessed Angela’s anger when her own husband Michael llesanmi even looks at another woman. Michael is not even allowed to have female friends so viewers called her out for the hypocrisy when they witnessed the interaction between Angela and the doctor.

However, it appears Dr. Obeng has a history of being unfaithful, according to his wife.

Did Angela Deem’s doctor cheat on his ex-wife?

When Dr. Obeng’s name was mentioned at the Tell All it raised a few eyebrows especially with Angela Deem’s husband Michael. And he may very well have cause to be concerned because Dr. Obeng’s ex-wife Veronika Obeng claimed he has slept with patients.

Instagram user 90dayfiancesoooosavage shared a screenshot of a message that Veronika posted some time ago where she put her then-husband and his mistresses on blast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Veronika tagged Dr. Obeng in the post and wrote, “had the pleasure of speaking to your mistress tonight for over an hour. As your wife I can say was very hurtful to hear about all the threesomes and sex parties you all attended and that you spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on her during the course of the last year.”

She added, “I’ve been a wonderful mother to our eight children I’ve supported you through everything. And instead, you choose to sleep with patients spend all of your money on women, and ignore your family your wife, and your vows.”

Angela Deem went to Dr Obeng’s birthday bash

Michael llesanmi questioned the relationship between Angela and Dr. Obeng during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All. However, he also found out that Angela didn’t just flirt with her plastic surgeon but that they saw each other outside of the office.

During the Tell All, production dropped a bomb on Michael and revealed that Angela went to Dr. Obeng’s birthday celebration in California and he was the one who drove her home.

The shocking revelation did not sit well with Michael and fans were outraged at the double standard as well, but Angela claimed she was simply supporting Dr. Obeng and that’s all it was.

Do you think it was appropriate for Angela to attend Dr. Obeng’s birthday party?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.