90 Day Fiance: Who is Angela Deem's crush, Billy?

Fans want to know more about Angela Deem’s online crush, Billy. Pic credit: TLC Angela Deem has a new crush named Billy, who she debuted this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? So who is Billy? During Season 7 Episode 3 of Happily Ever After?, Angela introduced viewers to Billy. This, after she was spotted recording duet videos on TikTok with a mystery man, who 90 Day Fiance fans now know was Billy.

Angela met Billy when she messaged him to do a painting she wanted to gift her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

After Sunday’s episode, when Billy became the topic of discussion between Angela and Michael, viewers are curious to know more about Billy and his relationship with Angela.

Billy, full name Vasilios Bill Sotiropoulos, is known as the Original Thief of Hearts on TikTok, where he has 170.8k followers. He goes by a similar handle on Instagram, The Thief of Hearts, where he touts another 5,978 followers.

Billy lives in Toronto, Canada, works as an oil painting artist, and suffers from a rare immune disease that has affected his kidneys, and he’s in need of a kidney donor.

Who is Angela Deem’s crush Vasilios ‘Billy’ Sotiropoulos?

According to Billy’s Facebook page, where his favorite quote is written, “Creativity is a journey through the soul,” he’s also a former Playgirl model.

In November 2021, Billy appeared on an episode of Jay’s Reel World podcast, where the host referred to him as “a high-profile performer and entertainer who found his way later into the corporate world in Toronto, Canada.”

On several of his social media accounts, Billy provides his P.O. Box address and links for his supporters to donate towards his kidney dialysis treatments.

Billy caused tension between Angela and Michael Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The November 20 episode of Happily Ever After? raised eyebrows as Angela came clean to Michael about her crush during a marriage counseling session.

As Angela explained, she set out to get Michael’s attention with her and Billy’s duets on TikTok, but it backfired. That’s when she revealed that she had developed a “TikTok crush” on Billy.

“Billy is just a crushable man. Just look at him. He’s not only good-looking. He’s charismatic, but it’s a crush,” Angela confessed before adding that her and Billy’s relationship was purely platonic.

“It’s not an affair,” the controversial TLC star told the cameras. “And this relationship would have never worked because I love my husband, like you don’t just stop loving somebody.”

Although Angela fessed up that her crush was a thing of the past, it didn’t sit well with Michael that she was planning a trip to Canada to visit Billy in person.

Michael voiced his concerns, admitting, “It’s f**king absurd. I didn’t expect all of this. For her to have a crush on Billy, it’s all so uncalled-for, I mean, it’s not proper. And now, if Angela goes to Canada, it’s gonna be bad because I’m afraid of losing her to another man.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.