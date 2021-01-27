90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem’s no-makeup look gives off quarantine vibes — See her bare face, wrinkles and all

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem rocked a no makeup look on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance veteran Angela Deem is giving off some serious quarantine vibes with her bare face. Michael Ilesanmi’s wife ditched her glam look and showed off her natural appearance.

Angela previously unveiled her new look, which wowed many of her fans. But now, it seems she’s done with glamming up — at least when she’s chilling at home amid a pandemic.

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem embraces makeup-free look

Angela Deem rocked a no makeup look on Instagram recently, drawing mixed reactions online. The 90 Day Fiance star confidently showed off her bare face while doing Cameo greetings.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Georgia native appeared to be in chill mode while in quarantine, which many find relatable. Angela opted for comfy clothes matched with her usual high ponytail.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also ditched the makeup and just went bare face, revealing what appeared to be facial lines and wrinkles. Angela doesn’t seem to mind the signs of aging on her face, which she has been trying to conceal in the past.

Previously, Angela Deem debuted her new look following a major transformation. The TLC celeb revealed she had a risky weight loss surgery despite Michael’s disapproval. She also had other cosmetic procedures including botox and dental work to improve her look.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem confidently showed off her bare face online. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela’s bare face gets mixed reactions

Many were impressed to see Angela Deem’s new look last month. 90 Day Fiance fans expected that she will keep the classy style as it looked good on her.

Read More 90 Day Fiance spoilers: Lisa insists Usman propose right before their wedding

So when she shared her latest makeup-free face, it was a surprise. Apparently, some think Angela looked totally different than before, adding that her botox seemed to have worn off.

90 Day Fiance: Angela dotes on grandchild

Meanwhile, Angela Deem is one proud grandmother to all her six grandchildren. The 90 Day Fiance star has been doting on them as seen on her social media updates.

Recently, Angela’s grandchild, Ana, stole the show with her impressive dancing skills. The adorable girl showed off her spunky moves as she danced across the room riding a hoverboard. She couldn’t help but gush at the little girl, calling her “meemaw’s star.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.