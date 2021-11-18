90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem plugs weight loss product but critics remind her that she underwent surgery

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem plugs weight loss products then gets roasted for having surgery to shed the pounds. Pic credit:@deemangela/Instagram/TLC

Angela Deem had weight loss surgery on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? but that didn’t stop the TLC star from plugging weight loss products.

However, 90 Day Fiance viewers quickly called her out, reminding her how she lost the excess weight.

Angela revealed she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020.

The 55-year-old showed off her dramatic weight loss journey in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and the results in the Tell All event.

Angela Deem called out for weight loss product ad

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off her slim waistline and stunning weight loss in an Instagram photo.

The social media post is an ad for a weight loss product, and most of her followers were not impressed, attributing her weight loss to her gastric sleeve surgery last year.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“ACV gummies are the JUST what us ladies need this season 😍 2 of these yummy gummies give us ALL the same benefits as an ACV shot! Get started on that tummy makeover and grab some now,” she wrote before plugging the controversial product.

A commenter slammed Angela for false advertising.

“Oh Angie, I’m glad you get compensated for sponsorship, but don’t be part of the misleading info on these pills. We can’t all have televised surgery,” the person wrote.

Another observer reminded the American that her weight loss was a result of surgery.

“Surgery not pills if she try before that pills nothing will happen to her😂,” another said.

“Babe you got a bypass,” another quipped.

This isn’t the first time Deem has advertised weight loss products, and not all the commenters were haters.

“You look absolutely amazing. I will check it out. ❤️” one said of Angela in the comment section.

An Angela supporter fired back at the critics, suggesting that the bypass surgery alone won’t lead to weight loss.

“t isn’t easy from what I’ve read, bypass doesn’t solve all the problems, work hard Angela, keep up the good work, I manage my weight by cutting all carbs, just protein, veggies, and fruit. You’ve got this!”

Angela says Michael did not support weight loss surgery

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Angela slammed her Nigerian partner Michael for not supporting her weight loss journey.

She also revealed that she had lost a whopping 100 pounds since the operation.

In the latest season of the TLC spin-off, the mother of two was at odds with Michael over her decision to have breast reduction surgery and weight loss surgery.

He felt the money used would have been better served for fertility treatment, while the Georgia native said the decision to have surgery was for her health.

Their current relationship status is unclear. Angela declared in the Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell-All event that their union was not legal.