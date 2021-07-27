90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem and Debbie Johnson hang in Las Vegas

Angela Deem hung out in Las Vegas with Debbie Johnson. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem surprised 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans with an impromptu day date with Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie Johnson.

Debbie and Angela hang out

The two women are legends on the 90 Day franchise, and both have added endless hours of entertainment to the series. Angela took to her Instagram to share that she was with the “real queen” after making a trip to Las Vegas.

Both 90 Day Fiance stars looked as if they had a glow-up, and the 55-year-old Georgia peach wowed in her tie dye dress, which showed off her immense weight loss.

Debbie looked better than Angela

Debbie also shocked followers with her new and improved look. The 69-year-old was spotted at her favorite slot machine. The mother of one sported a lovely, matching pink ensemble.

Angela also met up with a close friend of Colt’s, Nick Hogan, to whom she gave a signed photo. Sadly there were no signs of Colt, but fans think he could have been lurking in the background.

The colorful meemaw has been seen hanging out alone and with cast members the past few weeks, leading 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe that Michael Ilesanmi is still in Nigeria and waiting on his visa to be approved.

During the last episode, Michael could be seen placating his wife in order to keep his chances of coming to America high. Fans first thought the couple might have called it quits after a tense episode. But it looks like the duo has worked through their issues.

Pic credit: @AngelaDeem/Instagram

Neither are considered 90 Day Fiance fan favorites

TLC followers were not huge fans of Debbie, who was often seen as a saboteur when it came to her son, Colt’s love life. She was painted as the villain by Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Jess Caroline.

Meanwhile Angela has made it onto fans’ hit list due to her aggressive behavior towards Michael. Numerous fans now find her verbally abusive and want to see TLC dismiss her from the show entirely.

Angela was also recently called out for letting her daughter, Scottie, into her house and around her grandchildren. Scottie was charged with child molestation and rape back in 2016 and was supposed to serve 20 years in jail. Instead, she was let out after only 15 minutes behind bars.

Whether you love them or hate them, both Debbie and Angela looked like they had a fantastic time together. Hopefully, they won big on the slots and don’t cause too much commotion whilst in Sin City.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC.