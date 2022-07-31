90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava is a now U.S citizen, shows off paperwork in low cut top

Anfisa has moved on from 90 Day Fiance and is making big moves in her life. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava has come a long way since her appearance on the TLC reality series.

She recently revealed to her social media followers that she’s now become a U.S citizen.

Anfisa was one of the most popular and controversial 90 Day Fiance stars making her debut on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance.

At the age of 20, the TLC star connected with the 27-year-old Jorge Nava on Facebook and embarked on a European vacation before flying to the United States to start a life together.

The pair were known for their tumultuous relationship with Anfisa gaining popularity for her honesty when it came to her motive for dating Nava.

Nava was arrested for drug trafficking charges and the couple split before his release from prison.

90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava is now an American citizen

Despite not appearing on 90 Day Fiance for many years, Anfisa has maintained a fanbase as she continued to work hard – very different from her portrayal on the series.

She shared a stunning photo, revealing that she has become an American citizen.

“🇺🇸 7/27/22 🇺🇸,” she wrote in the caption of the photo while holding her papers.

The stunning reality star showed off her flawless physique in a low-cut white top and high-waist pants that hugged her small waist.

TLC viewers initially disliked Anfisa for playing into the mail-order bride stereotype. Some believed she came across as materialistic insisting that her ex-partner Jorge take care of her financially, and demanding lavish gifts.

She was quickly labeled a gold digger. However, Anfisa fired back revealing that Jorge had made false promises and she only requested what he claimed he would provide for her.

Since then, Anfisa has proven that she is willing to work hard for a living. The 26-year-old became a certified personal trainer and worked her way through community college.

Anfisa revealed her impressive educational achievement

In June, Anfisa revealed that she graduated from the UC Irvine Paul Merage School of Business with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

She shared her anxiety and journey toward her educational achievement in a lengthy Instagram post, writing;

“Until the very end I experienced impostor syndrome…. “what am I even doing here with all these smart kids?” and I wasn’t even going to go to the graduation ceremony. Thankfully to a couple of close friends, I decided to go, and I’m so happy I did 😌, she wrote, continuing:

“I managed to maintain a high GPA that allowed me to receive Magna Cum Laude(GPA >3.96) and Beta Gamma Sigma(top 10% of graduating class) awards… It still felt surreal getting those gold and blue cords last Friday and realizing I DID THAT 😭😭😍😍🤩 and walking on stage this Monday… it’s still sinking in 👩🏻‍🎓.”

The former reality star often flaunts her gym-honed body and appears happy with life after reality TV fame.