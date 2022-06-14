90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava is ‘one degree hotter’ in skintight graduation dress

Anfisa Nava showed off her educational success while looking sexy in a tight dress. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Anfisa Nava reached a milestone in her life by getting her college degree.

While Anfisa didn’t say what she got her degree in, she did tout that she was “One degree hotter” while wearing a long skintight pink dress and her graduation cap.

Anfisa appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her now-ex-husband Jorge Nava. The couple’s toxic marriage was featured in Seasons 2 and 3 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, Anfisa has stayed out of the 90 Day spotlight and has built a following for her fitness and modeling.

Jorge appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All, where he detailed his marijuana arrest and prison experience that happened at the end of his marriage to Anfisa.

Anfisa Nava says she’s ‘One degree hotter’ to 90 Day Fiance fans

26-year-old Anfisa has never been shy about flaunting her good looks and rocking body, but she also showed that she has brains with her latest post.

In the photo shared on Instagram, Anfisa wore her graduation cap and sash in front of a pool background that was geotagged in Laguna Beach, California.

Anfisa wore a form-fitting light pink dress that showed off her curves. She paired the outfit with darker pink chunky heels.

In the caption, Anfisa wrote, “One degree hotter.” She also gave the hashtag “#MagnaCumLaude,” to show off her accolades.

Anfisa had a stoic, not smiling, look on her face. Anfisa was not known to smile much within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and she has revealed that she regularly gets Botox despite her young age.

She also got a nose job in Turkey in late May 2022.

Anfisa Nava lives in San Diego

In the fall of 2021, Anfisa moved down the California coast from the Los Angeles area to settle in San Diego. Anfisa made her life in LA with Jorge and stayed there for a while after their divorce. Dallas was the other city on her radar to move to at the time.

Several other 90 Day Fiance stars live in San Diego, including Before the 90 Days stars Big Ed Brown and Kim Menzies. Amira Lollysa also expressed her desire to live in the Southern California city.

Anfisa appears to be thriving in San Diego and lives with her cat, Monkey, who sometimes makes appearances on her Instagram page.

