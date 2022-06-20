90 Day Fiance: Anfisa Nava shares rear view in skintight spandex

Anfisa was a vision in blue as she showed off her backside. Pic credit: @anfisanava_/Instagram

Anfisa Nava works hard for her impressive curves, and the 90 Day Fiance alum recently showed off the fruits of her labor when she flaunted her figure, offering a rear view for her admirers.

The 26-year-old Russian native was first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 4 of the flagship series. Anfisa met Jorge Nava on Facebook and the two pursued a relationship. Eventually, they tied the knot, despite a tumultuous past that viewers watched play out before they went their separate ways in 2020.

Since then, Anfisa has been focusing on herself and putting a lot of effort into her physique, putting in the work at the gym. The self-described athlete often shares her workouts on Instagram for her 813k followers, showcasing her enviable curves and fit physique.

Anfisa Nava flaunts enviable curves in blue spandex

Taking to Instagram ahead of Father’s Day weekend, the Russian beauty shared a video of herself modeling for Bombshell Sportswear, whom she tagged in the post. “This view 🤩 ” she captioned her post, which was set to Te Felicito by Rauw Alejandro and Shakira.

In the video, Anfisa stood at the edge of a cliff, overlooking the ocean. She faced the water as the camera captured footage of her rear view, which offered impressive curves.

Modeling a blue, one-piece spandex outfit, Anfisa showed the detail on the back of the spandex, revealing crisscross straps and a low-cut, v-shaped waistline at the small of her back. Anfisa popped one leg, showing off her shapely figure, as she placed one hand on the railing before her.

Completing her look, Anfisa paired her blue spandex with white slouch socks and white athletic shoes. Before the camera cut out, Anfisa moved her hair from the side of her shoulder, where it cascaded down her back in slow motion to end the footage.

Anfisa’s life since 90 Day Fiance

Anfisa’s post comes on the heels of her recent nose job surgery. Last month, she shared that she traveled to Turkey to undergo a rhinoplasty, the third for her, after being unhappy with prior surgeries.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa — who recently graduated “with honors with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from one of the top 10 public universities in the US” has grown quite a social media following. She runs her own YouTube channel, simply called ANFISA, and in addition to her large following on Instagram, she has also accumulated nearly 20k followers on Twitter, nearly 50k followers on Facebook, and more than 241k followers on TikTok, where much of her content includes her modeling her workout gear for her adoring fans.

