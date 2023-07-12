90 Day Fiance: Amanda’s rumored new boyfriend speaks out — Has she split from Razvan?

Rumors are swirling that Amanda Wilhelm has found a new man and has split from her model boyfriend Razvan Ciocoi, who we just met on the show.

The guy in question, Cody Alves, recently spoke out in an interview and explained his connection to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star.

Eagled-eyed viewers got clues from Cody and Amanda’s TikTok profiles and started speculating that the pair had something going on.

Meanwhile, Amanda has not confirmed that she has split from Razvan, although no one would be surprised if this were true. Season 6 is still playing out, and from what we’ve seen so far, things are not looking good for the couple.

Most would agree that the mom of two had no business leaving her kids behind to pursue a relationship halfway across the world with Razvan. However, it wasn’t until she arrived in Romania that she started to doubt her decision.

Viewers were outraged that the 31-year-old started dating again so soon after her husband’s death.

Amanda got backlash for not allowing herself or her kids to heal before starting another relationship and leaving her two kids behind to visit Razvan.

Amanda Wilhelm’s rumored new boyfriend speaks out

Is the 90 Day Fiance star dating a new man already? Well, Cody recently spoke to InTouch, and he cleared up that misconception.

“We are just friends,” he said. “Amanda and I have never dated or even met.”

Meanwhile, there was no explanation for why he and Amanda referenced each other in their TikTok bios– that’s what drew attention to their relationship.

The media outlet pointed out that the TLC personality initially had “The Difference” written in her bio, and Cody’s username is @codythedifference.

Meanwhile, the popular TikToker had “Red Flag A” with a heart emoji in his bio, and Amanda’s name on the platform is Red Flag Amanda. However, Cody and Amanda deleted those references after rumors started to swirl that they were together.

Is it over between 90 Day Fiance star Amanda and Razvan?

So the rumors are false, and Amanda is not dating a new man, but has she split from Razvan?

I think we all know by now, that even if that’s the case, the couple cannot say anything about their relationship until after the season airs.

However, we’ve picked up a few clues, and it seems they are still together or at least still on good terms.

Both Amanda and Razvan are still following each other on Instagram, and he liked a video of her kids that was posted on Instagram on June 29.

Furthermore, the Romanian model recently posted a workout video on his page, and when someone enquired about Amanda he responded that she was “home, sleeping.”

Pic credit: @soyrazvan/Instagram

Does that mean Amanda and Razvan are still together? We’ll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.