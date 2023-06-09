90 Day Fiance: Are Amanda and Razvan still together? Here’s what we know

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is upon us, and fans of the franchise are still getting to know the cast.

Amanda Wilhelm is one of this season’s American cast members who found love overseas.

After losing her husband, Jason, to cancer, Amanda unexpectedly fell for a Romanian man named Razvan Ciocoi when they interacted on TikTok.

Amanda and Jason shared two young children, making the 31-year-old Louisiana native a widow at a young age.

Although many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers feel as though Amanda needs to heal before diving back into a relationship so soon after Jason’s passing, she is following her heart, even though she and Razvan have already broken up “a few times” in just a few months.

So, are Amanda and Razvan still going strong? Let’s take a look and see what we’ve uncovered.

Here’s what we know about Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi’s relationship status

For starters, couples aren’t permitted to share their current relationship statuses while their show is airing on TV. With that being said, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have to dig a little harder to spot any clues.

Amanda and Razvan follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign that, at the very least, they’re on good terms.

Most of Razvan’s Instagram content consists of his work as a model, trainer, and entertainer, and he makes no mention of Amanda on his feed aside from a preview for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, he seemed to allude to his and Amanda’s relationship in a recent post shared on Thursday, June 8. The Reel was a teaser for an upcoming YouTube video which will debut on December 6, 2023.

Razvan could be seen inside a recording studio, and as he placed his headphones over his ears and stood in front of the mic, he said, “So, I met this girl and…” leaving his followers with a cliffhanger.

Also interesting to note is that in 2021 and 2022, Amanda was liking all of Razvan’s posts. However, the last post she liked was dated September 2022, and Amanda stopped liking his posts the following month.

Like Razvan’s Instagram posts, Amanda makes no mention of her online love interest other than in preview videos for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Amanda teases that she’s in a ‘situationship’ in May 2023

On TikTok, Amanda shared a post in May 2023 mocking “situationships,” which are “non-committed relationships that haven’t been defined” or aren’t “official.”

Amanda poked fun at getting angry that a love interest hadn’t responded to a text in hours but rushed to check her phone when she got a new text notification.

“It be like that sometimes 😂,” Amanda wrote in the caption.

Could Amanda’s post be a hint that she and Razvan are over and she’s dating again? Or maybe their relationship never reached a point where they were serious and exclusive?

Amanda and Razvan will spend their first night together in Episode 2

Episode 1 ended with Amanda boarding a flight to Romania to meet Razvan for the first time in person after dating for four months. Amanda admitted that some might feel it’s too soon to be dating again, and she expressed her fears about opening up her heart to Razvan.

“It’s scary because what if he’s not the person that he shows me, you know, through the phone? What if he’s totally different? I don’t know if I could mentally or emotionally recover from that,” Amanda confessed.

Despite all of her reservations, Amanda will go through with pursuing love, and in Episode 2, titled Say Anything, Amanda and Razvan will spend their first night together.

Be sure to tune in this weekend to see if Amanda and Razvan share the same chemistry in person that they share online and whether they offer any more clues about the current status of their relationship.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.