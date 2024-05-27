90 Day Fiance alum Amanda Wilhelm is engaged

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm is getting married again.

The 32-year-old widowed mom of two sought love during her season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but her international relationship with Romanian Razvan Ciocoi didn’t work out.

Following her reality TV appearance, Amanda teased that she had met someone new. As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, she debuted the mystery man, Joel Zalazar, a native of Argentina.

Amanda and Joel’s relationship seemed to blossom rather quickly, and now, it appears the duo is getting married.

Reality TV fan page @merrypants on Instagram shared the news in a Reel depicting Joel’s proposal going down in a restaurant.

In the footage — seemingly captured by a 90 Day Fiance fan/bystander — Joel got down on one knee in front of Amanda, who covered her face when she saw what her boyfriend was up to.

Amanda Wilhelm’s boyfriend Joel gets down on one knee in a restaurant and it was all caught on camera

When Joel showed Amanda the box with the engagement ring inside, she put her left hand out as he slid the sparkler onto her left ring ringer.

Amanda stood up to kiss her fiance as restaurant patrons looked on and applauded.

As the crowd continued to clap, Joel celebrated Amanda’s saying “yes” by putting both arms up in the air, and the restaurant-goers’ cheers became louder.

90 Day Fiance viewers headed straight to the comments to react to Amanda’s engagement – many didn’t have nice things to say.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Amanda’s engagement

One of Amanda’s critics wrote that she’s been “waiting for this day” since her husband, Jason, died.

Others called out Amanda for her lack of enthusiasm, joking that she “looks thrilled.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

“Oh dear, he has my sympathies,” added @sabrina35oneill.

One Instagram user commented that Amanda keeps chasing men “KNOWING they’ll never live up to” her expectations and suggested that she “go heal & focus on” her kids instead.

Amanda fires back at her haters and ‘gossip on social media’

Amanda seemingly reacted to the hatred she received online, taking to her Instagram Stories.

Amanda posted about loving “the right one too fast” rather than loving “the wrong one too long.”

Amanda spoke out amid her engagement. Pic credit: @amanda.wilhelm_/Instagram

“Stop loving inside a box that someone else has created,” the post concluded.

In her second IG Story slide, Amanda took aim at her haters and the gossip surrounding her personal life.

“I really can’t stand gossip on social media,” Amanda began.

“Why post about something that I haven’t even posted about or confirmed?” she asked.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.