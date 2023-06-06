90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Who is Amanda’s boyfriend Razvan? Here’s everything we know

Razvan Ciocoi is one of the newest cast members this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

As viewers watched during Season 6’s first episode on Sunday, 31-year-old mom of two Amanda Wilhelm met Razvan, her boyfriend of four months, on TikTok after losing her husband, Jason, to cancer.

According to Amanda, Razvan is a 26-year-old “model, singer, and social media entertainer” living in Bucharest, Romania.

Following Jason’s death, Amanda didn’t expect to fall in love so quickly but became quickly enamored with Razvan online.

Despite her sister pointing out multiple red flags already in their relationship — Razvan lives across the globe, has no experience with children, and Amanda grows jealous of the attention he receives from other women — Amanda left Eunice, Louisiana, behind to be with her new man just months after becoming a young widow.

There’s still a lot for viewers to unpack regarding Amanda and Razvan’s relationship as Season 6 unfolds, but in the meantime, we’ve done some detective work to find out everything we know about the Romanian social media sensation.

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 newbie Razvan Ciocoi

According to Razvan’s Instagram page, he is an artist who helps “people with customized fitness solutions tailored to your unique goals, needs, and preferences” and has amassed 23,800 followers.

Razvan’s feed consists of quite a few shirtless pics and videos in which he promotes his work, shares workout tips, and shows off his muscular physique and modeling skills… but doesn’t make any mention of Amanda.

In addition to Instagram, Razvan boasts another 138,800 followers on TikTok, where his handle is @soy.razvan, and he also shares a fair amount of shirtless thirst traps and promotes his work as a social media influencer.

On his YouTube channel, @soyrazvan, Razvan has 404 subscribers, and over on Twitter at @soyrazvan, where he’s verified, he carries another 695 followers.

Razvan is a trainer, model, actor, and social media influencer with a large following

The chiseled trainer offers his clients consultations in the areas of fitness, personal growth, and other aspects of life. On his website, www.soyrazvan.com, Razvan touts his services.

“I’m Razvan, and I’m here to offer you a truly transformative 1:1 consultation experience,” he writes. “Whatever challenges you’re facing or goals you’re striving for, I’m here to help.”

“Whether it’s fitness, personal growth, or any aspect of life, let’s work together to unlock your incredible potential and create a life filled with purpose, fulfillment, and joy,” he continues. “Excited to connect with you and support you in every way possible, Razvan.”

As Amanda revealed during Episode 1, she struggles with Razvan flirting online with other women and getting physical with them in movies when love scenes are involved.

Despite her apprehensions about his flirtatious nature and whether he’ll be completely different once they meet in person, viewers watched Amanda board a flight to Romania to meet Razvan for the first time.

It’s unclear whether Amanda and Razvan are still together since filming has ceased for their season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. They still follow each other on Instagram, though, which could be a good sign, but viewers will have to watch the rest of this season to find out if Razvan is everything Amanda is looking for once they meet face to face.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.