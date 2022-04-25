90 Day Fiance: Alina Kozhevnikova has harsh criticism for Russian TV propaganda

Alina Kozhevnikova shared her views on what she’s been seeing on Russian TV. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Alina Kozhevnikova has not been silent about her home country of Russia’s invasion of their neighbor Ukraine.

While Alina has noted through some of her Instagram story videos and YouTube channel that she cannot fully express how she feels, she has spoken out somewhat against her country’s actions.

In a recent story, Alina posted a selfie and added a caption about how she was listening to Russian TV and couldn’t stand what she was hearing.

Alina was featured on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days before she was fired after her past racist and offensive social media posts surfaced. Her scenes with her 90 Day partner Caleb Greenwood were edited out of the rest of the season, and she was not invited to the Tell All.

Alina Kozhevnikova shared views on Russian TV propaganda

Alina took a dig at what she saw on Russian television in a recent Instagram story post.

The Russian native shared a selfie where she looked tired and upset and captioned, “Listening to Russian TV now and… (vomit face emojis). How can these people live with themselves?”

Alina shared her views on what she’s seen on Russian TV. Pic credit: @alinakasha/Instagram

Alina has been as outspoken as she’s been comfortable with about what has been going on in her country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Alina currently resides in Russia.

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have spoken out about the war in Ukraine

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance cast member Sasha Larin has thrown his full support behind his home country of Russia and has validated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He even went so far as to call anyone who disagreed that the war was justified an idiot.

Meanwhile, his wife Emily has moved back to America from Russia with her and Sasha’s son David but without Sasha.

90 Day Diaries dedicated a special presentation to the war in Ukraine and how it has affected some cast members.

Cast members David Murphey and Tom Brooks have expressed that they wanted to take up arms and go against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Yara Zaya also shared the sentiment of wanting to fight for her country.

Ukrainian cast member Natalie Mordovtseva, who lives in America now, revealed during the 90 Day Diaries special that her elderly mother was able to escape Kyiv and find refuge in Poland. She hopes to bring her mother to America.

