90 Day Fiance: Alex and Loren nominated for MTV Award for Best Reality Romance

Loren and Alexei are excited to be nominated for an MTV award. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have been nominated for an MTV award.

Loren and Alex first graced reality TV viewers’ screens during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and have continued to share their journey with fans.

Viewers quickly fell in love with the couple, whose love story began when Loren met Alexei in his native country of Israel during a Birthright trip to the Middle East. Since then, Loren and Alex have married and welcomed two sons, Shai and Asher, and are expecting their third child later this year.

Loren and Alex were given their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, and they revealed that their appearance on the show is what got them nominated for an MTV award.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announce MTV Award nomination

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Alexei shared a video with his 829k Instagram followers, which he captioned, “WOW!!! We were nominated for an @mtv award for ‘Best Reality Romance’.” In the post, Alex explained that he and Loren just found out they were nominated and instructed his fans how to vote for them.

“This is so cool and we are so appreciative of this opportunity!! PLEASE VOTE IN THE LINK IN MY BIO and spread the word!! Vote up to 20x!!! 🤙🏼🤙🏼 #teambrovarnik,” Alex’s caption concluded.

For her part, Loren took to her Instagram Stories as well as her posts to share the happy news with her 1.4 million followers.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Uh, so I have really crazy news, and no, it’s not that I’m pregnant again because as you know I am,” Loren told her fans in her Instagram Story slide. “You guys, Alex and I were just nominated for an MTV award! What is happening?! I am freaking out right now! Oh my God!”

Loren went on to share the link with her fans, asking them to vote and spread the word and told them that she was having a hot flash, sweating, and had goosebumps from the excitement of it all.

Here’s how you can vote for Loren and Alexei

According to MTV’s website, Loren and Alex are going up against four other couples: Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt from Bachelor in Paradise, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, and Yandy and Mendeecees from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In order to cast a vote, fans must provide either an email address or login with a Google or Twitter account. From there, fans can cast as many as 10 votes once per category. Voters can choose to spread their votes among the other categories or use all of their votes for their favorite couple/star.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, June 5 at 8/7c, so be sure to check back to find out if Loren and Alexei can garner the most votes and earn the title of Best Reality Romance.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.