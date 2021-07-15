90 Day Fiance: Akinyi Obala shared an odd habit she does with her undergarments

Akinyi Obala explained an odd habit she has brought to America regarding her underwear. Pic credit: TLC

In a post with her husband Benjamin Taylor, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Akinyi Obala described the odd habit she has brought to America regarding her underwear.

She explained that since she never grew up with a washing machine, the entire idea of using one is strange to her, so she still washes her underwear by hand as she did in Kenya, every time she showers and then hangs it to dry.

She began the caption for the post by saying, “WARNING!!! THIRD PHOTO MAY BE SENSITIVE!” before giving the back story of her underwear washing to her followers.

Akinyi Obala shared the strange ritual she has with her undergarments

In her post on Instagram, Akinyi described that she washes her underwear during every shower and hangs it up to dry in the bathroom because she doesn’t trust washing machines.

Akinyi said, “When I was in Kenya my whole life I’ve always had a routine every time I go into the shower. I would was my underwear first. It didn’t matter what else I had on but my underwear had to be cleaned every single time I go to the bathroom. And if @btaylor155 takes me to a hotel it doesn’t matter if it’s 4 star or 5 star; I will wash my underwear first and then hang it.”

She went on to say, “That’s what you’re seeing over my head on the third photo. So since I came here with all the washing machine and having to put a load to wash. I don’t trust that the washing machine will clean my underwear like my hands would. I am beginning to have trust issues with the machines especially with my underwear and the dish washer machine as well.”

Akinyi shared the photo she deemed sensitive for followers to see as the third image in the post.

Akinyi shared some personal information about the cleaning habit she has with her underwear. Pic credit: @akinyiobala/Instagram

Akinyi Obala and Benjamin Taylor are finally in America together

Akinyi and Benjamin were recently featured on 90 Day Diaries, where they found out that Akinyi’s K-1 visa was approved after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. After spending over a year apart, the pair was reunited in New York and took a road trip back to Arizona, where Benjamin lives.

The couple was married in Kenya but have not publicly stated whether they have gotten married in America yet.

Benjamin has been learning Swahili to communicate with Akinyi’s family, and Akinyi has been supporting his efforts.

Benjamin also recently got cornrows which were shared in a funny video made by Akinyi.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries are on Discovery+ every Sunday.