90 Day Fiance: Benjamin gets cornrows and debuted them in a funny video with Akinyi

Akinyi posted a video showing off Benjamin’s new cornrowed look as he said something funny about himself with the style. Pic credit: TLC

Akinyi recently moved to the United States to be with her husband Benjamin and the pair have been having a good time. All in good fun, Akinyi posted a video debuting Benjamin’s new cornrows and asked followers what they think.

Benjamin also gave some funny commentary in the video saying, “They told me I look like the OG” which got Akinyi laughing because she was confused about what he said.

She laughed, “That you look like the what!”

Benjamin said, “Okay we won’t use that.”

Akinyi asserted, “I am using it somewhere!”

Benjamin debuted his cornrows and fans gave their opinions

Akinyi and Benjamin’s adorable exchange over Benjamin’s new hairdo was posted on Akinyi’s Instagram.

The video got almost 4,000 likes and over 340 comments. Fellow 90 Day cast members Brittany Banks, David Toborowsky, Karine Martins, and Anna Campisi were among the people to like the video.

Akinyi posted a cute video where followers were introduced to Benjamin’s cornrowed hair. Pic credit: @akinyiobala/Instagram

In the posts’ caption Akinyi asked followers for their opinions of Benjamin’s hairstyle and it got generally favorable reviews.

One person did warn, “Looks great! But watch out, he might get some comments about ‘cultural appropriation.'”

Another follower said they, “Almost didn’t recognize him” while many followers shared the sentiment that they love Benjamin and Akinyi as a couple.

90 Day Fiance fan weighed in on Benjamin’s cornrows. Pic credit: @akinyiobala/Instagram

Akinyi and Benjamin are together in America

90 Day Fiance first saw Benjamin and Akinyi on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when Benjamin traveled to Kenya to meet the love of his life for the first time in person.

Akinyi’s family put Benjamin to the test as he was clearly a fish out of water and a ball of nerves. His love for Akinyi was apparent enough that he won the approval of her family to marry her.

They had a wedding ceremony in Kenya and Benjamin returned home to work on getting her a visa.

They appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined where they were still separated and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic apart.

Akinyi was finally able to join her husband in America and they have started a YouTube channel where their fans can follow what comes next for the cute couple.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.