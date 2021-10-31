7 TLC stars who’ve ‘glowed up’ since appearing on the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Seven TLC stars who’ve glowed up over the years. Pic credit: TLC

Being on TV comes with notoriety but 90 Day Fiance stars know all too well that being with the franchise has a downside.

These reality TV stars don’t just get trashed for their behavior but viewers often take things too far and make nasty comments about their appearance as well.

While some have not succumbed to the pressure of nasty comments on social media, others have gone under the knife and made drastic changes to improve their looks.

But it’s not always about the pressures of reality TV that have caused some of these stars to make a few changes.

For some, the opportunities they’ve been offered as a result of being on the show have now afforded them the means to improve their appearance and we’re not mad at that! For others, their health was at risk so they decided to make drastic changes.

Here are seven 90 Day Fiance stars that have had the best glow-up since being on the show.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

1. Rosemarie Vega

Rosemarie Vegas’s life has changed since being on the show. Pic credit: TLC

Rosemarie Vega went through a lot during her cringe-worthy relationship with Big Ed which played out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

However, since her breakup with the controversial 90 Day Fiance star, she has gone through a glow-up that is well deserved.

Rose came from humble beginnings and we witnessed her poor living conditions in the Philippines during their time on the show. Rose lived in a small, dilapidated house with her parents and son, which had no running water, no roof and she slept on a mattress on the floor.

But these days her life has gone through a transformation and Rose has made some drastic moves regarding her way of living.

The single mom now has a successful YouTube channel and is making money from modeling gigs and endorsement deals. The stunning Philipino native hasn’t just used that money to improve her appearance but is also building her dream home for herself and her son.

It doesn’t appear that Rose has gone under the knife. Her stunning photos on social media prove that her glow-up is from taking care of herself and we couldn’t be happier for the 90 Day Fiance alum.

2. Debbie Johnson

Debbie Johnson shows off her epic transformation. Pic credit: Discovery+

Debbie Johnson’s recent head-to-toe transformation had viewers doing a double-take after she unveiled her new look.

The mother of Colt Johnson—who also made our list by the way— made a few alterations as she hops back into the dating scene.

Debbie was just revealed as one of the cast members on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life and let’s just say she decided to undergo a bit of sprucing up in anticipation of meeting a hot new beau.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently dished about her transformation to Us Weekly and shared, “I have a total makeover here. I got a new hairstyle. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new. I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting.”

Debbie also noted that her fresh face is a result of “a little Botox here and there and all set.”

After Debbie’s look was unveiled viewers barely recognized Colt’s mom who was known for her short grey hair and turtle neck sweaters. These days she looks half her age and we can’t wait to see how this glow-up fares when she hits the dating scene.

3. Colt Johnson

Colt Johnson has transformed his body. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson rarely does anything without his mom by his side and it’s not surprising that they both made our list.

While Colt’s transformation is a lot less dramatic than Debbie’s, the reality tv personality does look quite different than he did when we first saw him on the show.

His body has been the subject of criticism from trolls and even his ex-wife Larissa Lima has poked fun at his body in the past. However, Colt recently lost a significant amount of weight and is now showing off a much slimmer figure.

Adding to Colt’s glow-up is much longer hair and beard and while some people have slammed the new look, his wife Vanessa Guerra seems to like it, so that’s all that matters.

4. Deavan Clegg

Deavan Clegg denies plastic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg is much happier these days amid her new relationship with boyfriend Topher Park, but it’s not just her love life that accounts for Deavan’s improved appearance.

The brunette beauty got a lot of slack from viewers for appearing disheveled and unkept when we’ve seen her on the show. From messy lipstick and pasty skin to uncombed hair and unflattering outfits, viewers have said it all about the mom-of-two.

However, since leaving the show we’ve seen a different side of the TLC star and now many have accused her of going under the knife due to the drastic changes in the way she looks today.

Deavan has admitted to lip fillers and getting her teeth done but remains adamant that she has not undergone any plastic surgery. The 24-year-old attributes her drastic appearance in photos to Face Tune and Photoshop. Nonetheless, her new, more refined appearance is a glow-up from previous years.

5. Jorge Nava

Jorge Nava has glowed up over the years. Pic credit: TLC

Jorge Nava’s glow-up certainly ranks as one of the most drastic among the 90 Day Fiance cast and it came at a cost — a stint in jail.

After appearing on 90 Day Fiance with his then-wife Anfisa Nava who treated him quite poorly, it seems Jorge’s self-esteem suffered as a result. His insecurities emerged due to his large size and he tried to make up for that by lying about being rich — which is how he got Anfisa to give him the time of day.

Soon enough, she realized it was all a lie but it was his two-year prison sentence that put the final dagger in their toxic marriage. After being caught with Marijuana, the TLC star was sent to jail and used his time there to work on his fitness.

Jorge lost over 120 pounds and emerged from prison a new man. However, his glow-up is not just physical, his whole life has transformed.

These days he’s a family man with a gorgeous fiancee, an adorable daughter, and another child on the way. This is the type of glow-up we love to see.

6. Winter Everett

Check out Winter Everett’s glow-up. Pic credit: TLC

Winter has always been a beautiful girl but was always living in the shadow of her sister Chantel who she is often compared to.

While Chantel may have gotten all the attention for her looks over the years, Winter has struggled with her weight since childhood.

However, she decided to take matters into her own hands, and during an episode of The Family Chantel, the 26-year old brought cameras into her consultation for bariatric weight loss surgery.

While Winter has not confirmed that she has gone under the knife, she has lost a significant amount of weight and is now committed to fitness. Last year she admitted to losing 50 pounds and her weight loss journey continues.

Winter’s glow-up also has her experimenting with soft natural makeup and different hairstyles — showing off a short sleek bob a few weeks ago and long curly tresses while in the gym a few days ago.

Her Instagram photos are proof that this reality TV star’s glow-up is not just physical but mental as well. And the happiness on her face is evidence that she’s living her best life.

7. Angela Deem

Angela Deem has gone through an epic weight loss. Pic credit: TLC

It’s hard to ignore the physical transformation that controversial 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem has gone through. Unfortunately, her personality has not improved along with her appearance.

After having health challenges over the years it was a matter of life and death for the 90 Day Fiance star. Angela knew she had to make some life-altering changes so she decided to go under the knife, and has since lost over 100 pounds.

The 90 Day Fiance star underwent liposuction, a breast reduction, and gastric sleeve surgery and is very pleased with the work she’s had done.

Last year she admitted to Entertainment Tonight, “I’m just so glad that I did it because my health is so much better now. I feel like if I didn’t have the surgery that I was going to have a heart attack.”

Angela’s physical glow-up is certainly commendable but as for her behavior, we’re still waiting on that drastic transformation.

There you have it, our list of seven 90 Day Fiance stars who’ve glowed up since they first appeared on the show. Rosemarie Vega, Jorge Nava, Angela Deem, Debbie Johnson, Colt Johnson, Deavan Clegg, and Winter Everett all made our list.

Did we miss anyone? Tell us who you would add to the list of 90 Day Fiance stats who have glowed up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.