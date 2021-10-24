8 stars from the 90 Day Fiance franchise that have been arrested

90 Day Fiance stars who’ve been arrested. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are currently outraged that Geoffrey Paschel was allowed a platform by 90 Day Fiance, especially since he was just found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call.

The charges were pending against Geoffrey before he joined the show and despite doing a background check on their cast members, many wonder why 90 Day Fiance gave him the opportunity to be on TV.

However, Geoffrey is not the only 90 Day Fiance cast member that got in trouble with the law prior to appearing on the show. As a matter of fact, some of your favorite 90 Day Fiance cast members from the franchises would not have even made it to TV if the network rejected people with prior arrests from appearing on their shows.

Quite a few 90 Day Fiance stars have seen the inside of a jail cell and you might be surprised at some of the people who made the list.

We’ve rounded up eight 90 Day Fiance stars that have been arrested. Check them out below.

1. Geoffrey Paschel

Geoffrey Paschel.

This 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is the first on our list because it was only days ago that he was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call.

However, this isn’t Geoffrey’s only run-in with the law. His criminal history is quite shocking and started when he was just a teenager. Court records obtained by In Touch Weekly revealed that in the late 1990s the Tennesee native was arrested for “possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to resell.”

The 90 Day Fiance star pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Geoffrey opened up about this on the show when he visited his girlfriend Varya Malina in her home country of Russia. However, at the time he left out the domestic violence arrest from 2019 — or at least that wasn’t shown during his chat with Varya.

Despite claiming his innocence, Geoffrey was recently found guilty of the charges stemming from the 2019 incident involving his ex-girlfriend. He’s currently in jail where he awaits sentencing which could be anywhere between 12 to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

2. Molly Hopkins

Molly Hopkins.

Molly Hopkins is a fan-favorite among the 90 Day Fiance franchise so she’s probably not the first person that comes to mind when you think of 90 Day Fiance stars who’ve been arrested. But yes, she has been arrested — and more than once!

The first incident happened back in January 2008 when the brunette beauty was found with marijuana in her car. Radar Online obtained documents from the Cobb County courthouse in Georgia and reported that Molly was arrested and charged for “unlawfully and knowingly possessing and having under her control less than one ounce of marijuana.”

In 2018, the 90 Day Fiance star was sentenced to 12 months in Cobb County Correctional Institute but only completed one day in jail. The rest of her 11-month and 29-day sentence was completed on probation along with 40 hours of community service. Molly had to pay a $300 fine, attend a Risk Reduction Program, along with other court-mandated orders.

In 2012 Molly was arrested again and charged with four counts of driving under the influence, and after pleading guilty she got a similar sentence of 12 months in Cobb County Jail where she served one day in jail and the remainder served on probation. She also had to pay a fine of $500, complete 40 hours of community service along with other court-ordered mandates.

Then in 2016, Molly was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being pulled over for speeding. She was held on a $4,012 bond and later charged with one count of speeding and two counts of driving under the influence. She pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 24 months in jail which was served on probation along with 240 hours of community service and other court-ordered mandates.

3. Paul Staehle

Paul Staehle.

Paul Staehle is one of the most chaotic cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise so it’s no surprise that he has gotten in trouble with the law.

The dad of two and his wife Karine Martins have a toxic relationship and continue to bring out the worst in each other. However, Paul’s criminal past started before he even met his now-wife.

In 2007, Paul committed second-degree arson and was charged with burning personal property to defraud an insurer. As noted by Starcasm, seven years later the dad of two was found guilty of felony arson. He serve a short stint in jail and then served supervised probation.

However, that wasn’t the end of Paul’s trouble with the law. Online records indicate that the 90 Day Fiance cast member was once again arrested in Taylorsville, Kentucky, and charged with violating a Kentucky EPO (Emergency Protective Order) / DVO (Domestic Violence Order) in 2013.

Since Paul’s appearance on the show, he hasn’t been arrested but he’s come very close amid claims of abuse and other shocking allegations made by his wife Karine. In one of their many disputes, cops showed up at the couple’s residence after Karine called for help. She filed a restraining order against Paul and he also filed a restraining order against his wife.

The pair later dropped the restraining orders and appear to be working on their marriage so here’s hoping Paul stays out of trouble.

4. Danielle Jbali

Danielle Jbali.

One would never guess that Danielle Jbali has been in trouble with the law, but yes the 90 Day Fiance star has a shady past. Actually, Danielle has reportedly been charged with 5 felonies but she’s made it known that she has never actually been convicted.

However, according to Starcasm, the 90 Day Fiance cast member was found guilty of writing a bad check. In 2004, Danielle was put on two years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $610 in addition to court fees. “I stopped payment on a check, and when that expired, the person tried to cash it and then took me to court for passing a bad check,” explained Danielle.

In 2005, Danielle was also charged with felony theft and felony fraud but the felony charges were later dropped. The media outlet reported, however, that she was found guilty of misdemeanor theft. “Danielle says of her sentence: ‘I was on intensive probation for two years, did counseling and paid restitution.'”

5. Jorge Nava

Jorge Nava.

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava didn’t really seem like the type of guy who would have a criminal record so viewers were shocked to find out about his arrest and subsequent jail sentence. We first met Jorge on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with his then-fiance Anfisa who he later married.

Their toxic relationship was one for the books, as Anfisa made it clear she was only with Jorge for his money. Jorge initially pretended that he was rich but once Anfisa got to America she soon realized he was anything but.

In February of 2018, Jorge was arrested after 293 pounds of marijuana were found in his car which he was allegedly planning to sell. It’s not clear if the financial pressures of his marriage led Jorge down that path but in September 2018 he was sentenced to two and a half years in jail. Not surprisingly, Anfisa left Jorge while he was incarcerated.

After spending over two years behind bars, Jorge was released and is now a new man in every sense of the word. He has lost over 120 pounds and is now in a stable relationship with his girlfriend Rhoda. They share a beautiful daughter together and Jorge recently hinted that another child is on the way.

6. Lisa Hamme

Lisa Hamme.

We saw how possessive Lisa Hamme was during her relationship with Sojaboy on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but at least she didn’t stalk him. However, back in 2015, Lisa was arrested for just, that — stalking her former husband James Hamme.

She was arrested and charged with harassment. Two weeks after the incident Lisa pleaded guilty to the charge — which is not considered a felony — and she was only fined for the offense.

There have also been reports that Lisa offered a bounty to get personal information on a woman who she thought was romantically involved with Sojaboy. The woman reportedly called the police and accused Lisa of harassing her online, but those claims have not been substantiated.

7. Tim Clarkson

Tim Clarkson.

Tim Clarkson doesn’t seem like the type who would get in trouble with the law, but he didn’t seem like the cheating type either. In both cases, Tim would have proved us wrong as his Colombian girlfriend Melyza soon found out the hard way.

Tim did not impress viewers with his cheating ways on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but the Texas native revealed even more surprises about his life. At age 24 he was arrested for breaking and entering vehicles and spent and spent 28 days in jail along with three years probation.

However, in January 2015, the 35-year-old was arrested again, this time for a DUI. Tim was caught driving with an expired registration and when he was pulled over he had “bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of ingested alcohol,” as previously reported by In Touch. His blood alcohol concentration was more than .08 and was he taken into custody and detained, but released hours later.

The 90 Day Fiance star initially plead not guilty at his arraignment but later entered a guilty plea in exchange for a fine and a 48-hour drunk driving school certificate program.

8. Larissa Lima

Larissa Lima.

Larissa Lima has been in trouble with the law a few times stemming from altercations with her now ex-husband Colt Johnson. The odd couple confused fans from the very beginning and many felt that Larissa was only using Colt for money and to live in America. However, viewers would never have guessed just how toxic their relationship would become.

Things kicked off even before the couple actually tied the knot. Five days prior to their June 2018 wedding, the now-fired 90 Day Fiance star was arrested for domestic violence and after they got married, Larissa was arrested once again for domestic battery but the charges in both cases were later dropped.

However, that wasn’t the end of Larrisa’s trouble with the law because in 2019 The Brazilian native had another dispute with Colt Johson and was arrested and charged with domestic battery again.

Larissa paid a $345 fine, served 48 hours of community service, and attended domestic violence counseling. The charges were later reduced to disorderly conduct and in 2020 Larissa proudly revealed that her arrest record has now been wiped clean.

In 2020, Larissa was also detained by ICE while she tried to leave Las Vegas for a new life in Colorado. While many thought Larissa was about to be deported back to Brazil she was only detained so that they could check her immigration status. She was released a few hours later.

There you have it! We’ve listed eight 90 Day Fiance stars that have been in trouble with the law over the years. Larissa Lima, Jorge Nava, Tim Clarkson, Lisa Hamme, Daniell Jbali, Paul Staehle, Molly Hopkins, and Geoffrey Paschel all made our list.

Were you shocked by any of the names? Tell us who surprised you the most!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.