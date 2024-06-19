5 Real Housewives who would thrive on The Traitors

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has existed since 2006, when The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered.

Countless new shows have joined the ranks since, meaning that we’ve met hundreds of cast members over the years.

Some of the personalities we’ve met don’t work well under pressure, which may or may not lead to vintage reality TV moments.

The Traitors has already proven to be an excellent destination for Real Housewives cast members to thrive. Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge caused plenty of drama while trying to outmaneuver the other players in the Scottish castle.

With The Traitors Season 3 cast locked in, it’s time to ponder the future and consider which other Real Housewives would deliver if they were asked to join the cast.

The possibilities are endless.

1. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

It’s time for Teresa to touch down in Scotland. Pic credit: Bravo

Teresa Giudice has been a scene-stealer since joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey as an original cast member in 2009. She doesn’t have a great sense of humor and flips tables at the drop of a hat, but she’s proven to be a good judge of character.

While she’s well-versed in conflict, she isn’t very good at restraining herself during arguments, which means the producers could be unsure about giving her a spot on the show.

That said, could you imagine her trying to flip the table during the debate at the end of an episode because she’s annoyed about being called a traitor?

The trick to bring Giudice into the mix will be bringing some of her allies, such as Jennifer Aydin, along for the ride. That way, she’d have someone to tell her that she was flying off the handle and making herself look like too much of a traitor.

Then again, Giudice, as a traitor, would lead to some confusing kills because she’s not the most strategic person. We’ll watch her closely on House of Villains Season 2 later this year.

That may be a trial of whether she’s a good fit for The Traitors.

2. Monica Garcia – The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Monica Garcia needs to be a traitor. Pic credit: Bravo

After the Scream-esque reveal that she was behind a troll account that had been bullying her RHOSLC cast members for years, it seemed Garcia was a slam dunk for a stint on the Peacock hit.

After Jen Shah had reported to prison, RHOSLC’s prospects were dim, but Garcia joining the cast sent the hit series in a different direction.

The revelation about Garcia’s part in the Reality Von Tease account gave RHOSLC a new lease on life, but it made the other cast members realize they couldn’t trust her.

All of the above makes her a great candidate for The Traitors. Garcia could be the next Phaedra Parks because of her ability to throw shade and have other people pressed.

Garcia’s departure from RHOSLC after a single season was a big mistake because it highlighted the cast members’ ability to band together to get people off the show.

Garcia’s personality is purpose-built for reality TV, so it’s a shame she won’t return to that world.

But she could put all of her energy into playing a game with people from other shows. Hey, they could also sign up Heather Gay so that the two enemies would have to face each other.

3. Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It’s time for Lisa Rinna to return to Bravo. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna may not be a fan favorite, but she can handle the heat.

Throughout her seven-season stint on RHOBH, she feuded with Kim Richards, Denise Richards, and Dorit Kemsley.

The Melrose Place alum was involved in some of the biggest arguments on the series, including in Amsterdam, so she’s well-versed in putting on a show for the cameras.

Rinna strikes me as someone who wouldn’t fly off the handle if declared a traitor and someone who would have the ability to throw the blame on someone else.

We watched seven seasons of traitorous behavior from her on RHOBH, so maybe her time causing drama was always leading up to this point.

The problem with a personality like Rinna’s is that everyone would point the finger at her on day one because of their preconceived perception of her based on watching condensed arguments from RHOBH.

That could be remedied by the show featuring some of her allies.

4. Camille Meyer – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Camille Meyer would thrive on The Traitors. Pic credit: Bravo

Camille was an original star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has had sporadic appearances since her time holding a diamond ended.

The big surprise is that she has never been asked back full-time and has made minimal appearances in other shows. Camille is known for stirring the pot and holding people accountable — both solid traits that would help on The Traitors.

It would be perfect to have her on the show and competing with one of her former co-stars, such as Kyle Richards.

There’s always been a rivalry between those two, but Richards wouldn’t be an excellent addition to the show without someone she’d have conflict with.

As for Camille, she’d cause unrest and create intrigue throughout the castle because she’s very good at getting people on her side.

The big question would be how long she could keep people on her side. It would be interesting to see her back against the wall to see how she’d react, but if her appearances on RHOBH are any indication, she’d perform well.

5. Candiace Dillard Bassett – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Candiace Dillard Bassett should be on the cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s exit after RHOP’s worst season yet was a shocker because many other cast members should have left before her.

However, it sounds like the decision to walk away came from Candiace herself.

Given her pregnancy announcement shortly after, it seems she didn’t want to commit to the long filming hours and the conflict throughout her pregnancy.

Going forward, Candiace would thrive in The Traitors because she’s very good at reading people and isn’t afraid to call out people who treat her badly.

Candiace has proven to be easy to get along with, but she’d find it difficult to forgive anyone who crosses her on The Traitors, which could be her undoing on the show.

Still, she would be a solid addition to the cast, no matter who else is cast, which would make her an easier casting addition than some of the other names on this list.

The Traitors is currently on hiatus. Season 3 is expected to premiere in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-2 on Peacock.